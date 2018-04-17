PSU news by
Movin’ On Preps For Festival With Student-Driven ‘Celebrate Today’

By Anthony Fiset
4/17/18 9:03 am

Movin’ On closes out the school year with Logic and a slew of other acts next Friday, April 27 at the IM Fields.

To get students ready for the upcoming festival, the organization will host an event with student performances on the iconic High School Musical steps in the HUB this Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event’s title, “Celebrate Today,”  is also Movin’ On 2018’s official theme. The theme encourages “students to seize the moment and enjoy their last weeks at school” — a much needed sentiment for all of us, but sorrowful seniors especially.

The acts are:

Cole Portz — freshman guitarist and vocalist

Cinnamane — an original rapper who recently wowed an early-morning crowd at THON and competed in Movin On’s Battle of the Bands

TRΣDM — A fixture around Happy Valley, he’s DJ’d Envy and performed during the SPA afternoon concert series.

Alpha Moses — another DJ who’s been a fixture on The Lion FM

About the Author

Anthony Fiset

Anthony is a sophomore majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly he means Pittsburgh. He is a lifetime Costco Executive Member who enjoys spending quality time on the couch with his dog, Sparkle. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

Why You Should Choose Penn State: Advice For Future College Freshmen

It’s April, which means it’s crunch time for high school seniors — college decision deadlines are approaching and prospective student tours are taking over campus.

