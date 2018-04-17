Movin’ On Preps For Festival With Student-Driven ‘Celebrate Today’

Movin’ On closes out the school year with Logic and a slew of other acts next Friday, April 27 at the IM Fields.

To get students ready for the upcoming festival, the organization will host an event with student performances on the iconic High School Musical steps in the HUB this Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event’s title, “Celebrate Today,” is also Movin’ On 2018’s official theme. The theme encourages “students to seize the moment and enjoy their last weeks at school” — a much needed sentiment for all of us, but sorrowful seniors especially.

The acts are:

Cole Portz — freshman guitarist and vocalist

Cinnamane — an original rapper who recently wowed an early-morning crowd at THON and competed in Movin On’s Battle of the Bands

MEET THE BAND: Cinnamane

Cinnamane is a high energy hip-hop artist whose music focuses on impressive lyricism, catchy flows and comedic one-lines.

See him take on the BOTB Stage in Alumni Hall at the HUB. Doors open at 8:30. This is a battle you won’t want to miss. #Battle2018 pic.twitter.com/S2VKzzGklv — Penn State Movin' On (@psumovinon) March 20, 2018

TRΣDM — A fixture around Happy Valley, he’s DJ’d Envy and performed during the SPA afternoon concert series.

Saturday was wild! Much love for everyone who came and experienced trΣdm. This is only the beginning 🌎 pic.twitter.com/TkXl0M8G2V — TRΣDM (@WeAreTredm) October 2, 2017

Alpha Moses — another DJ who’s been a fixture on The Lion FM