Agent Says Barkley Wouldn’t Reject Draft Selection To Cleveland Browns

Saquon Barkley’s agent is refuting a claim by Sports Illustrated that his handlers at Roc Nation don’t want the Cleveland Browns to draft the former Penn State star.

Agent Kim Miale told Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot that Ben Baskin’s claim in an NFL Draft cover story that members of Barkley’s team “don’t want him in Cleveland” is false.

“I can say on behalf of our entire team that we would be thrilled for Saquon to go to whichever team drafts him,” Miale told Cabot. “We know he will be a resounding success for any team fortunate enough to select him.”

Despite Miale’s denial, Cabot wrote that Sports Illustrated stands by its reporting.

Breaking: Saquon Barkley's agent Kim Miale tells me an SI report is false that Roc Nation has told the RB to pull an Eli Manning and refuse to go to the #Browns https://t.co/t3wRWA3hqL — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 18, 2018

Here’s the full excerpt from Baskin’s original story.

His Roc Nation handlers, however, don’t want him to be taken No. 1. They don’t want him in Cleveland. They want him to go second to the Giants and play in the media capital of the world. That’s where you can become the Face of the League. His manager even implored him to pull an Eli Manning and demand that the Browns not draft him. Barkley never considered the option. Sure, he likes the idea of being back in the city of his birth—even playing for the Jets, the team he grew up rooting for. And of course he’s heard countless people tell him that if he ends up in Cleveland, his career will be ruined.

Baskin goes on to include that Barkley doesn’t care who takes him, other than the fact that he wants to go No. 1 in next week’s draft. Barkley said he’d love to be a Cleveland hero for the Browns like Lebron James has been for the city’s basketball team, the Cavaliers.

If Barkley’s drafted by the New York Giants, he’ll join an offense with two-time Super Bowl Champion and 2004 first overall pick Eli Manning. The comparison Baskin makes to Manning refers to when the former Ole Miss quarterback was selected first overall by the San Diego Chargers and forced a trade to the New York Giants by refusing to play.