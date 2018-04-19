PSU news by
Be A Part Of The 2018 Senior Class Photo Inside Beaver Stadium

By Kyleigh Higie
4/19/18 1:43 pm

If you’re graduating and sad that Saturday’s Blue & White game will probably be your last opportunity to be in Beaver Stadium as a student, there’s still one (particularly cool) opportunity. The Blue & White Society is partnering with Penn State Athletics to organize the first annual “Last Photo,” a senior class photo on the field at Beaver Stadium.

The photo will take place on Sunday (April 22) and students will be able to enter Gate A beginning at 4 p.m. with the picture being taken at 5 p.m. The Blue & White Society is asking that everyone who wants to be a part of the photo wear white. This is the first time the senior class has been invited to take a picture on the field of Beaver Stadium.

Submit this form if you plan on attending, and remember that Beaver Stadium’s no bag policy will be in effect.

This event will serve as a kickoff to the Blue & White Society’s Senior Week, featuring a whole lineup of events for seniors during their last week of classes. In addition to the Last Photo on Sunday, here’s a list of events that will take place throughout next week:

Monday April 23

Grad Caps & Apps: The Blue & White Society will be providing arts and crafts supplies as well as appetizers for students who want to decorate their grad caps. The event will take place at the Hintz Family Alumni Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 24

A professional photographer will be at the Hintz from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to take free graduation photos of seniors.

Wednesday, April 25

There will be a “Happy Hintz Warming” to introduce seniors to their new home on campus after graduation — the Hintz Family Alumni Center. Seniors can stop by from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for tours, music, and free food.

Thursday, April 26

The final week of classes will culminate with the Lion Ambassadors’ annual Senior Sendoff. There will be free food (the good stuff), live music, games, and representation from various AIG chapters at the Hintz from noon to 4 p.m.

Even if graduating is a bittersweet experience, make the most of all of the events (and free food) that being a senior has to offer.

