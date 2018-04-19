Penn State Releases Rosters For Blue-White Game

Penn State football released the rosters Thursday afternoon for this weekend’s Blue-White spring football game.

Head coach James Franklin said earlier this week that the blue team will be composed of mostly first-team players and the names most familiar to Penn State football fans, while the white team will feature second and third-string players still in contention for a starting job. Early enrollee Micah Parsons will play on the blue team; he and Nick Tarburton are the only true freshmen on the blue roster this year.

Additionally, the blue team features three quarterbacks: Trace McSorley, Tommy Stevens, and Sean Clifford. Jake Zembiec and Michael Shuster are the only signal-callers listed on the white team, indicating that most of the afternoon will be a battle between Clifford and Zembiec for the third-string spot behind No. 9 and No. 2.

Brent Pry and Ricky Rahne will coach the blue team, while new running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider, co-defensive coordinator Tim Banks, and tight ends coach Tyler Bowen are the most notable names on the white team’s coaching staff this weekend.

Redshirt freshman safety Jonathan Sutherland was considered a favorite for the starting safety job early on in spring practice, but he was listed on the white roster for this weekend’s game. Lamont Wade is also listed on the white team, as Nick Scott and Garrett Taylor are expected to get the start at safety for the blue team.

The Blue-White game is set to kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.