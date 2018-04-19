PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Penn State Releases Rosters For Blue-White Game

By Mikey Mandarino
4/19/18 1:29 pm

Penn State football released the rosters Thursday afternoon for this weekend’s Blue-White spring football game.

Head coach James Franklin said earlier this week that the blue team will be composed of mostly first-team players and the names most familiar to Penn State football fans, while the white team will feature second and third-string players still in contention for a starting job. Early enrollee Micah Parsons will play on the blue team; he and Nick Tarburton are the only true freshmen on the blue roster this year.

Additionally, the blue team features three quarterbacks: Trace McSorley, Tommy Stevens, and Sean Clifford. Jake Zembiec and Michael Shuster are the only signal-callers listed on the white team, indicating that most of the afternoon will be a battle between Clifford and Zembiec for the third-string spot behind No. 9 and No. 2.

Brent Pry and Ricky Rahne will coach the blue team, while new running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider, co-defensive coordinator Tim Banks, and tight ends coach Tyler Bowen are the most notable names on the white team’s coaching staff this weekend.

Redshirt freshman safety Jonathan Sutherland was considered a favorite for the starting safety job early on in spring practice, but he was listed on the white roster for this weekend’s game. Lamont Wade is also listed on the white team, as Nick Scott and Garrett Taylor are expected to get the start at safety for the blue team.

The Blue-White game is set to kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and staff writer for Onward State from Bedminster, NJ. He loves to watch sports, but hockey has always been his favorite. Mikey is the first Penn Stater in his family and is an expert on the New Jersey Devils, chicken parm, and country music. If you're dying to see more hockey content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. You can also send any questions, comments, and/or hate mail via email to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Mikey

Dry Weather Expected For Blue-White Weekend

Predicted temperatures in the mid-50s and mostly cloudy skies should make for a pleasant (but more importantly, dry) Blue-White Weekend.

Position Battles To Watch At This Year’s Blue-White Game

Players To Watch In This Year’s Blue-White Game

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Men’s Lacrosse’s Ryan Keenan Selected In MLL Draft

The Ohio State took the Nittany Lion senior with the 54th overall pick in the sixth round of the draft — making it the fifth-straight year Penn State had a player selected in the MLL collegiate draft. Seven Nittany Lions have been drafted to play in the top-level pro league since 2014.

Penn State Baseball Snaps Eleven-Game Losing Streak Against Mount St. Mary’s

Penn State Softball No Match For Saint Francis In Doubleheader

Penn State Hoops To Host Grad Transfers Blue-White Weekend

Mulhern, Shigo Better Their Own School Records In Action-Packed Track And Field Weekend

Student Life

Creamery ‘Brew And White’ Iced Coffee Now Available

Assistant Manager Jim Brown said the decision to add an iced coffee choice came from frequent requests from customers.

Be A Part Of The 2018 Senior Class Photo Inside Beaver Stadium

A Guide To Penn State’s Best Library Study Spots

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Position Battles To Watch At This Year’s Blue-White Game

The competition at middle linebacker, safety, and tight end will all be interesting storylines surrounding the 2018 Blue-White spring game.

Dry Weather Expected For Blue-White Weekend

Predicted temperatures in the mid-50s and mostly cloudy skies should make for a pleasant (but more importantly, dry) Blue-White Weekend.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

The Worst Places To Propose At Penn State

If you’re planning to propose to your Penn State sweetheart somewhere in Happy Valley, steer clear of these locations.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend