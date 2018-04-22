PSU news by
Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Falls To No. 10 Rutgers 11-8 In Piscataway

By Matt Paolizzi
4/22/18 10:27 pm
No. 11 Penn State men’s lacrosse (8-4, 2-1 Big Ten) dropped a big one against Big Ten opponent No. 10 Rutgers (8-4, 1-2 Big Ten) on Sunday night. After a huge win against Johns Hopkins last week, Penn State was unable to keep up with a hard-hitting Rutgers squad.

How It Happened

Kevin Hill and Tanner Peck gave Penn State a 2-0 in the first quarter, but Rutgers would score three unanswered goals to give the Scarlet Knights a lead that they’d hold for most of the quarter before Mac O’Keefe scored to tie things up. But the Nittany Lions couldn’t keep it tied, as they let up another goal with just six seconds left before the buzzer. The next quarter was all Rutgers, as the Scarlet Knights scored the only three goals in the second. Penn State couldn’t get an edge in as it was now facing a 7-3 deficit. Brian Townsend scored his fifth of the year to open up the third quarter and Rutgers was able to get two more soon after. But Dylan Foulds would find the back of the net, then setting up O’Keefe for his second goal to make it a 9-6 lead for Rutgers going into the fourth. Things continued looking up for the Lions as Kevin Hill scored around a minute in. O’Keefe kept up the stellar play with a huge goal to make it a one goal game. Penn State was unable to keep its momentum, however. Despite Jake Glatz winning every faceoff for Penn State in the fourth quarter, the Nittany Lions couldn’t tie things up. Rutgers was able to score twice before the final buzzer, taking over the momentum and ending with an 11-8 win over the Nittany Lions.

Player Of The Game

Mac O’Keefe | Sophomore | Attack The goal scoring maestro was in good form today, scoring a hat trick with each score coming at a crucial time.

What’s Next

Penn State will finish off their regular season with an early 11 a.m. clash against Michigan. This Big Ten clash will take place right here in Happy Valley and you can catch it on BTN.

About the Author

Matt Paolizzi

Matt is a freshman majoring in Secondary Education, hoping to minor in philosophy, and is from the fabled land of "just outside Philly." He'll gladly talk your ear off about anything from Picasso to Wu-Tang Clan and lives and dies by Philly sports. Send him seething rants and death threats at [email protected]

Miniature Penn State Tailgate Bus Up For Sale, Tailgate Never Has To End

The bus was purchased at a church and designed to carry 22 children. Now it carries about 30 cases of beer.

