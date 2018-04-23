Oh, The People You See On A Nice Day In State College
There’s nothing like the a nice day of spring weather to remind you how many people actually go to this school. Everyone comes crawling out of their caves to enjoy the weather, and the next thing you know, there are a thousand people looking for space on the HUB lawn.
With the weather getting nicer (hopefully), here are some of the people you might run into when you step outside on a beautiful day at University Park.
Hammock Relaxers
These Penn State students seemingly have it all figured out. Slinging a hammock in between two trees on a gorgeous day is the power move to end all power moves. Try to contain your jealousy when you see these geniuses relaxing hard while you’re left sans-hammock.
Slack Rope Walkers
These adventurous people use the space between two trees quite differently than the
Sun Bathers
All it takes is one nice day for the
Sportsball Of Every Variety
Competing with
Dog Walkers
If you thought the people relaxing in hammocks made you jealous, wait until you see all of the students walking around with their super cute
Bikers By The Thousands
Nice weather means bike season, baby!
The One Person On A Unicycle
Inexplicably, there is always a student or handful of students who prefer the bicycle’s one-wheeled brother as a mode of transportation. Nevertheless, the nice weather brings these talented individuals out as well. We may never know how these people turn the unicycle into an efficient form of transportation. It is truly remarkable.
