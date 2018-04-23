PSU news by
Oh, The People You See On A Nice Day In State College

By Anthony Fiset
4/23/18 8:35 am

There’s nothing like the a nice day of spring weather to remind you how many people actually go to this school. Everyone comes crawling out of their caves to enjoy the weather, and the next thing you know, there are a thousand people looking for space on the HUB lawn.

With the weather getting nicer (hopefully), here are some of the people you might run into when you step outside on a beautiful day at University Park.

Hammock Relaxers

These Penn State students seemingly have it all figured out. Slinging a hammock in between two trees on a gorgeous day is the power move to end all power moves. Try to contain your jealousy when you see these geniuses relaxing hard while you’re left sans-hammock.

Photo: Sarah Snyder

Slack Rope Walkers

These adventurous people use the space between two trees quite differently than the hammockers. Rather than relax, they choose to do some circus stunts on a slack rope a few feet off of the ground. This impressive display of balance on a mini-tightrope can be seen anywhere on campus where trees are found in close proximity to one another.

Sun Bathers

All it takes is one nice day for the sun bathers to occupy every available grassy area on campus. All we can hope is that they applied some SPF. After all, you know what they say about the harsh State College sun: “State College has a sun?!”

Photo: Sarah Snyder

Sportsball Of Every Variety

Competing with sun bathers for lawn space are those who ring in the nice weather with a good ol‘ fashion game of catch. Or kick. Or volleyball. Whatever it is, keep your head up for unidentified flying objects in all outdoor public spaces once spring has sprung.

Photo: Sarah Snyder

Dog Walkers

If you thought the people relaxing in hammocks made you jealous, wait until you see all of the students walking around with their super cute doggos! It will make you miss your pupper dearly, but no worries. That’s why people are nice enough to walk their dogs around for you to admire and, if you’re ambitious enough, ask to pet.

Photo: Eileen Wang

Bikers By The Thousands

Nice weather means bike season, baby!

Photo: Callaway Turner

The One Person On A Unicycle

Inexplicably, there is always a student or handful of students who prefer the bicycle’s one-wheeled brother as a mode of transportation. Nevertheless, the nice weather brings these talented individuals out as well. We may never know how these people turn the unicycle into an efficient form of transportation. It is truly remarkable.

Anthony Fiset

Anthony is a sophomore majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly he means Pittsburgh. He is a lifetime Costco Executive Member who enjoys spending quality time on the couch with his dog, Sparkle. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

