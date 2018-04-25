PSU news by
Adam Devine Leaves BJC Crowd Rolling With Laughter

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Callaway Turner
4/25/18 4:07 am

Stand-up comedian Adam Devine, best known for his work as Bumper in “Pitch Perfect” and the star of the Comedy Central series “Workaholics,” had the Bryce Jordan Center rolling Tuesday night. Up-and-coming comedian Dino Archie opened the show with a short set to warm up the crowd.

The BJC was sectioned off with what appeared to be less than half of the usually available seats to make the large arena feel more intimate. Still, turnout for a Tuesday night event (especially the Tuesday before finals week) was surprising, likely because student tickets were free thanks to the Student Programming Association (SPA).

Before Devine took the stage, Archie got the BJC howling in a matter of minutes, making jokes about the ludicrous name of State College itself. Archie also took the time to poke fun at our nation’s president, saying he calls him “Orange Julius.”

My favorite thing about any comedian is their ability to make fun of themselves, and Adam Devine did just that. As he cracked jokes about his 5-foot-6-inch chubby stature and inability to pick up women, the audience doubled over with laughter. He performed quite a few impressions, too,  including his bigoted grandfather, a typical frat bro, and a dinosaur.

Devine stopped making fun of himself to chastise the current college generation for its Juuling habit. “Stupid,” Devine said, and the audience erupted once again.

For someone who’s not a typical fan of stand-up comedy, Devine and Archie’s show had me chuckling nearly the entire time. The next comedian to take the BJC stage will be Kevin Hart, who brings his Irresponsible Tour to State College on September 22.

Callaway Turner

Callaway is a Freshman majoring in public relations. She is from Roanoke, Virginia, says “y’all” often, and can probably be found with a cup of coffee in her hand. To contact Callaway, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @Calla_wayy for all of the basic content that makes your skin crawl.

