The Weird, Wacky, And Wonderful World Of Penn State Craigslist

After writing about a miniature Penn State tailgate bus on Craiglist last week, I dove back into Penn State’s corner of the website to see what other obscure and surprisingly appealing stuff was on the market.

I didn’t find the Joe Paterno statue or a stolen bust, but I did find the next best thing: a ceramic Penn State cow, signed by Joe Paterno and rocking his signature look. Success with utters, I suppose.

In the market for a cozy concrete bench? Your search is over. Rest your tuchus right on the Penn State name. It doesn’t get comfier than this, folks.

This 1982 National Champions Coke bottle featuring the Nittany Lions is cool, I guess, but the real steal is the 36-year-old soda still inside for only $10. (Editor’s note: Drinking ~vintage~ soda isn’t hipster. It’s probably dangerous.)

McDonald’s once put out a Nittany Lion bobblehead, which was nice of them to try, but looking at it, all I can think is #NotMyMascot. The symbol of our best looks more like the symbol of a bear.

This custom-made Blue Band instrument case table only gets more appealing when you learn it once held a flugelhorn.

The best part of this collection of correspondence and photos of Arnold Palmer at Penn State is that Arnold Palmer knew how rare they’d be someday.

These last few aren’t exactly Penn State-related, but if any of you are going to be in State College for the summer, I know a few great ways to keep yourself entertained…