PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Student Life

The Weird, Wacky, And Wonderful World Of Penn State Craigslist

via Craigslist
By Gabriela Stevenson
4/26/18 4:06 am

After writing about a miniature Penn State tailgate bus on Craiglist last week, I dove back into Penn State’s corner of the website to see what other obscure and surprisingly appealing stuff was on the market.

I didn’t find the Joe Paterno statue or a stolen bust, but I did find the next best thing: a ceramic Penn State cow, signed by Joe Paterno and rocking his signature look. Success with utters, I suppose.

In the market for a cozy concrete bench? Your search is over. Rest your tuchus right on the Penn State name. It doesn’t get comfier than this, folks.

This 1982 National Champions Coke bottle featuring the Nittany Lions is cool, I guess, but the real steal is the 36-year-old soda still inside for only $10. (Editor’s note: Drinking ~vintage~ soda isn’t hipster. It’s probably dangerous.)

McDonald’s once put out a Nittany Lion bobblehead, which was nice of them to try, but looking at it, all I can think is #NotMyMascot. The symbol of our best looks more like the symbol of a bear.

This custom-made Blue Band instrument case table only gets more appealing when you learn it once held a flugelhorn.

The best part of this collection of correspondence and photos of Arnold Palmer at Penn State is that Arnold Palmer knew how rare they’d be someday.

These last few aren’t exactly Penn State-related, but if any of you are going to be in State College for the summer, I know a few great ways to keep yourself entertained…

About the Author

Gabriela Stevenson

Gabriela is a junior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Baseball Routes Lafayette 8-1 In Allentown

The Nittany Lions’ offense exploded for eight runs in a much needed victory over Lafayette.

Report: Penn State Investigating Swimming Coaches After Allegations Of Bullying

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To No. 1 Stony Brook 21-13

Tony Carr Signs With Octagon Basketball Agency

Penn State Baseball, Lion’s Pantry Join Forces To Help Fight Food Insecurity

Student Life

UPUA Finishes Spring Semester Strong

UPUA packed in a few position confirmations and pieces of legislation in its final meeting of the semester.

Student Leaders Dispute University Account of Risk Review

Homecoming Partners With Rita’s For Post-Legacy Celebration Fundraiser

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Saquon Barkley’s College Career As Told By Five Games

Five games in particular give a clear glimpse of what Saquon Barkley meant to Penn State football.

To Our Favorite NFL Teams: Please Draft Saquon Barkley

Our staffers enjoyed rooting for Saquon Barkley so much that they can’t imagine not doing so in the NFL.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

via James Turchick

Please Argue Somewhere Else: James Turchick’s Senior Column

“In the four years since I arrived at 502 Packer Hall with my roommate Mason and no clue what we were doing, I’ve become comfortable with where I think Penn State is heading.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend