Home » Football

DaeSean Hamilton Taken At No. 113 By Denver Broncos

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Derek Bannister
4/28/18 12:52 pm

DaeSean Hamilton is heading to the Denver Broncos after being taken in the fourth round at No. 113th overall.

Hamilton was one of the most important offensive players for Penn State over the course of his career. The Virginia native is Penn State’s all-time leader in receptions, second in all-time receiving yards, and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns.

Hamilton showed what he’s capable of preparing for both the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game. He was also invited to the NFL Combine where he posted a 4.52 40-yard dash, a 34.5″ vertical jump, and 16 reps on the bench press.

The all-time Nittany Lion prides himself on his route-running ability, and the Broncos will surely be happy watching Hamilton create separation from the secondary.

More recently, the wideout even signed with Nike.

Hamilton joins a talented Broncos receiving corps with veterans Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. The offense however finished 22nd in passing yards last season because of poor quarterback play.

By acquiring quarterback Case Keemum, Denver should be better on offense 2017.

Best of luck at the next level, DaeSean!

About the Author

Derek Bannister

Derek is a junior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]

Wandering The Valley: Alex Bauer’s Senior Column

“You cannot step twice into the same river, for other waters are continually flowing on.”

