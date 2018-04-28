DaeSean Hamilton Taken At No. 113 By Denver Broncos

DaeSean Hamilton is heading to the Denver Broncos after being taken in the fourth round at No. 113th overall.

Hamilton was one of the most important offensive players for Penn State over the course of his career. The Virginia native is Penn State’s all-time leader in receptions, second in all-time receiving yards, and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns.

Hamilton showed what he’s capable of preparing for both the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game. He was also invited to the NFL Combine where he posted a 4.52 40-yard dash, a 34.5″ vertical jump, and 16 reps on the bench press.

The all-time Nittany Lion prides himself on his route-running ability, and the Broncos will surely be happy watching Hamilton create separation from the secondary.

"I was able to show I'm a top 10 receiver. Best route runner in this class."





More recently, the wideout even signed with Nike.

Nike has signed the following players:



Saquon Barkley

Baker Mayfield

Calvin Ridley

Josh Allen

Derrius Guice

Nick Chubb

Roquan Smith

Denzel Ward

Tremaine Edmunds

D.J. Moore

Josh Jackson

Ronald Jones

Mike Gesicki

Deon Cain

Josh Adams

Anthony Averet

DaeSean Hamilton



Hamilton joins a talented Broncos receiving corps with veterans Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. The offense however finished 22nd in passing yards last season because of poor quarterback play.

By acquiring quarterback Case Keemum, Denver should be better on offense 2017.

Best of luck at the next level, DaeSean!

