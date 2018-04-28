PSU news by
Logic Performs At Champs After Movin’ On Set Canceled

By Elissa Hill
4/28/18 2:10 am

Logic’s headline performance at Movin’ On was canceled Friday, but that didn’t stop him from putting on a show for Penn State students. The rapper headed to Champs downtown shortly after midnight and took the stage after My Hero Zero wrapped it up.

If you just went home after Movin’ On or — worse — were still in line outside Champs when Logic took the stage, here’s what you missed:

Logic didn’t have to do this, but he did anyway. Only at Penn State.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Wandering The Valley: Alex Bauer’s Senior Column

“You cannot step twice into the same river, for other waters are continually flowing on.”

