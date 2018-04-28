Logic Performs At Champs After Movin’ On Set Canceled

Logic’s headline performance at Movin’ On was canceled Friday, but that didn’t stop him from putting on a show for Penn State students. The rapper headed to Champs downtown shortly after midnight and took the stage after My Hero Zero wrapped it up.

If you just went home after Movin’ On or — worse — were still in line outside Champs when Logic took the stage, here’s what you missed:

Movin’ On’s headliner canceled? Let’s got to Champs. pic.twitter.com/8vuuCPuQIK — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 28, 2018

Regardless he was coming here to perform, and boy did the crowd love it. Thank you, @Logic301. pic.twitter.com/VVxa3sB2S5 — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 28, 2018

Logic didn’t have to do this, but he did anyway. Only at Penn State.

Disable ad block to continue reading.