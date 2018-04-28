Logic Appears At Champs Downtown

Update 12:19 a.m.: It appears Logic will go on after all! My Hero Zero, which is performing at Champs tonight, says the rapper will be on stage for a few songs shortly.

Hey so if you’re not at Champs right now you should be. @Logic301 is coming up for a few songs shortly. — My Hero Zero (@myherozerolive) April 28, 2018

Original story: Students were devastated after Movin’ On was forced to cancel Logic’s scheduled performance due to thunderstorms. But those of legal drinking age are in luck: Logic is at Champs downtown tonight.

It all started with some student pleas. After all, Champs brought in DNCE after the group performed at THON 2017. Why not Logic too?

Graduating seniors are very upset about movin on being canceled, please come to champs @Logic301 — Julianne Elizabeth (@Jules_ea25) April 28, 2018

Then Champs got mysterious on Twitter.

— Champs Downtown (@ChampsPennState) April 28, 2018

Logic then posted on his Instagram story a clip of him behind the bar in what appeared to be the Champs secret speakeasy room.

We’re not sure whether Logic will actually perform at Champs, but at least he’s there. We’ll continue to update this post as the situation develops.

