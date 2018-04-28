Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To Michigan 12-11

No. 16 Penn State women’s lacrosse lost to Michigan 12-11 on Senior Day Saturday at Panzer Stadium.

The Wolverines scored two goals in the final six seconds to stun the Nittany Lions at the buzzer.

How It Happened

Penn State stormed out to a 6-0 lead less than 14 minutes into the contest, with six different Nittany Lions finding the back of the net, including senior captains Katie O’Donnell and Maggie Gallagher.

In a neat gesture, head coach Missy Doherty started all six of her seniors in the final home game of their careers.

The Wolverines went on a four-goal run to close the gap early in the second half, but Kristin Roberto and Kayla Brisolari tallied their second goals of the game to make it 8-5 with 18:40 to go.

Junior attacker Madison Carter fires a shot.

Freshman midfielder Quinn Nicolai delivered a huge insurance goal to keep the Nittany Lions in control, but Michigan rallied to tie things up, 10-10, with 2:27 left.

Madison Carter gave Penn State an 11-10 lead with 28 seconds on the clock, then Catherine Granito and Maggie Kane shocked the home team with back to back goals for the upset.

“They went on a run and we just didn’t handle it very well,” Carter said postgame. “We need to stay composed for a whole 60 minutes and we didn’t today.”

Player of the Game

Maggie Kane | Freshman | Midfielder﻿

The Caledonia, MI, native couldn’t have been more clutch for the Wolverines. She finished with a hat trick and a team-high five draw controls.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (9-8, 3-3 Big Ten) advance to next Friday’s conference tournament in Ann Arbor, where they’ll face No. 2 seed Northwestern. Michigan (7-10, 2-4 Big Ten) did not qualify for the postseason.

