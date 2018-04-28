PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Athletics

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To Michigan 12-11

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
4/28/18 4:34 pm

No. 16 Penn State women’s lacrosse lost to Michigan 12-11 on Senior Day Saturday at Panzer Stadium.

The Wolverines scored two goals in the final six seconds to stun the Nittany Lions at the buzzer.

How It Happened

Penn State stormed out to a 6-0 lead less than 14 minutes into the contest, with six different Nittany Lions finding the back of the net, including senior captains Katie O’Donnell and Maggie Gallagher.

In a neat gesture, head coach Missy Doherty started all six of her seniors in the final home game of their careers. 

The Wolverines went on a four-goal run to close the gap early in the second half, but Kristin Roberto and Kayla Brisolari tallied their second goals of the game to make it 8-5 with 18:40 to go.

Junior attacker Madison Carter fires a shot.

Freshman midfielder Quinn Nicolai delivered a huge insurance goal to keep the Nittany Lions in control, but Michigan rallied to tie things up, 10-10, with 2:27 left.

Madison Carter gave Penn State an 11-10 lead with 28 seconds on the clock, then Catherine Granito and Maggie Kane shocked the home team with back to back goals for the upset.

“They went on a run and we just didn’t handle it very well,” Carter said postgame. “We need to stay composed for a whole 60 minutes and we didn’t today.”

Player of the Game

Maggie Kane | Freshman | Midfielder﻿

The Caledonia, MI, native couldn’t have been more clutch for the Wolverines. She finished with a hat trick and a team-high five draw controls.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (9-8, 3-3 Big Ten) advance to next Friday’s conference tournament in Ann Arbor, where they’ll face No. 2 seed Northwestern. Michigan (7-10, 2-4 Big Ten) did not qualify for the postseason.

Disable ad block to continue reading.

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Izaiah Brockington Transfers To Penn State Hoops

Penn State picked up a transfer commitment on Friday night in the form of St. Bonaventure freshman Izaiah Brockington.

Penn State Women’s Handball Wins National Championship

Women’s Lacrosse Captains O’Donnell, Gallagher Reflect On Penn State Careers

Penn State Baseball Routes Lafayette 8-1 In Allentown

Report: Penn State Investigating Swimming Coaches After Allegations Of Bullying

Student Life

Overheard On Twitter: Logic Performance Canceled For Weather

Students evacuated the IM fields, but more importantly, they took to Twitter.

Homecoming Names Troy Alesi 2018 Honorary Grand Marshal

We Are…’Eatin’ With Heaton’

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Logic Performs At Champs After Movin’ On Set Canceled

The rapper headed to Champs downtown shortly after midnight and took the stage after My Hero Zero wrapped it up.

Overheard On Twitter: Logic Performance Canceled For Weather

Students evacuated the IM fields, but more importantly, they took to Twitter.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Wandering The Valley: Alex Bauer’s Senior Column

“You cannot step twice into the same river, for other waters are continually flowing on.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend