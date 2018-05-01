PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Student Life

CommRadio Says It Was Hacked During Transphobic Twitter Exchange

By Steve Connelly
5/1/18 4:28 am

CommRadio, a student-run media source from Penn State’s Bellisario College of Communications, started a Twitter exchange late Saturday night calling out Penn State Homecoming’s decision to remove the titles “king” and “queen” from its court — opting for gender-neutral titles.

After receiving backlash, CommRadio deleted the tweets and later deleted its account, saying that it was hacked.

Along with a link to a Fox News article about the change to Penn State’s Homecoming Court, the CommRadio Twitter account tweeted at the Penn State LGBTQA Student Resource Center, “Having a king and queen is the epitome of sex equality. This change upends cherished tradition to appease a few nihilists. Will we let the LGBT lobby nix Penn State’s men’s and women’s sports teams too?”

Penn State student Rylie Cooper responded to the tweet, “Actually having a ‘king’ and ‘queen’ looks at gender from a binary perspective, which excludes almost the entire spectrum of gender that isn’t either cis female or cis male. Everyone regardless of gender identity deserves an equal shot at being on the homecoming court.”

“Sex is binary,” the CommRadio account followed up to Cooper’s tweet. “We are biologically male or female. Why turn the entire world upside down to appease a minuscule subset of the population that identifies with a different gender? Seems very unreasonable.”

CommRadio deleted the two tweets before deleting its account entirely. The account returned Monday night.

“Late Saturday night it came to the attention of the CommRadio management team that unauthorized tweets had been posted to the radio station’s Twitter account. These tweets were promptly deleted and do not represent the organization’s mission. Our account was compromised at the time and we are currently working with Penn State IT to investigate,” CommRadio student general managers Brandon Pelter and David Arroyo wrote in a statement.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Steve

Penn State Softball Avoids Sweep Against Illinois

Penn State dropped both in a Saturday doubleheader to Illinois, but found a way to snap its 11-game losing streak in an extra-innings battle against the Illini on Sunday.

Homecoming Names Troy Alesi 2018 Honorary Grand Marshal

Penn State Women’s Handball Wins National Championship

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Softball Avoids Sweep Against Illinois

Penn State dropped both in a Saturday doubleheader to Illinois, but found a way to snap its 11-game losing streak in an extra-innings battle against the Illini on Sunday.

Penn State Baseball Swept In Weekend Series Against Northwestern

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To Michigan 12-11

Izaiah Brockington Transfers To Penn State Hoops

Penn State Women’s Handball Wins National Championship

Student Life

Molded By State: Sarah D’Souza’s Senior Column

I have no idea what my life would look like if I’d never come to Penn State, but luckily, I’ll never have to find out.

Free Perks For Students During Finals Week

A Special, Precious, & Eventful Experience: Lexi Shimkonis’ Senior Column

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

13 Nittany Lions Join NFL Teams After Draft Weekend

Penn State was one of eight schools to have at least six players drafted, and seven other players signed NFL contracts as undrafted free agents.

via Alvin de Levie on Facebook

De Levie Wants To Continue Town And Gown Relations, Focus On Housing Issues As Trustee

“Too many college kids are graduating with these loans, and it will affect their adult life and long-term until they can pay them off.”

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Molded By State: Sarah D’Souza’s Senior Column

I have no idea what my life would look like if I’d never come to Penn State, but luckily, I’ll never have to find out.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend