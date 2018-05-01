CommRadio Says It Was Hacked During Transphobic Twitter Exchange

CommRadio, a student-run media source from Penn State’s Bellisario College of Communications, started a Twitter exchange late Saturday night calling out Penn State Homecoming’s decision to remove the titles “king” and “queen” from its court — opting for gender-neutral titles.

After receiving backlash, CommRadio deleted the tweets and later deleted its account, saying that it was hacked.

The account might have deleted most of their tweets but luckily screenshots are forever. I hope @PSUBellisario will denounce @PSUCommRadio 's transphobic statements made tonight and shed light on the entire situation that occured. pic.twitter.com/Vs3v2zJlIx — Fiona & Centre (@RylieECooper) April 29, 2018

Along with a link to a Fox News article about the change to Penn State’s Homecoming Court, the CommRadio Twitter account tweeted at the Penn State LGBTQA Student Resource Center, “Having a king and queen is the epitome of sex equality. This change upends cherished tradition to appease a few nihilists. Will we let the LGBT lobby nix Penn State’s men’s and women’s sports teams too?”

Penn State student Rylie Cooper responded to the tweet, “Actually having a ‘king’ and ‘queen’ looks at gender from a binary perspective, which excludes almost the entire spectrum of gender that isn’t either cis female or cis male. Everyone regardless of gender identity deserves an equal shot at being on the homecoming court.”

“Sex is binary,” the CommRadio account followed up to Cooper’s tweet. “We are biologically male or female. Why turn the entire world upside down to appease a minuscule subset of the population that identifies with a different gender? Seems very unreasonable.”

CommRadio deleted the two tweets before deleting its account entirely. The account returned Monday night.

“Late Saturday night it came to the attention of the CommRadio management team that unauthorized tweets had been posted to the radio station’s Twitter account. These tweets were promptly deleted and do not represent the organization’s mission. Our account was compromised at the time and we are currently working with Penn State IT to investigate,” CommRadio student general managers Brandon Pelter and David Arroyo wrote in a statement.

