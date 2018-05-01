PSU news by
Penn State Announces 2018 Commencement Speakers

By Elissa Hill
5/1/18 4:05 am

A new class of Penn Staters will enter the alumni family this weekend after graduating from their respective college(s), though not everyone will choose to walk at graduation. Penn State announced the list of commencement speakers for each academic college’s ceremony as well as the dates, times, and locations spanning the weekend.

Penn State’s commencement speakers are, as always, lackluster compared to other universities of similar size and prestige. While each of this weekend’s speakers are respected in their own endeavors, none are household name celebrities like you might expect.

Regardless, here is the list of commencement speakers for each college as well as the date, time, and location of each ceremony:

Agricultural Sciences

  • Sunday, May 6 at 3:30 p.m.
  • Location: Bryce Jordan Center
  • Speaker: David Denlinger, Distinguished University Professor Emeritus, Ohio State University

Arts and Architecture

  • Saturday, May 5 at noon
  • Location: Eisenhower Auditorium
  • Speaker: Andrew Ahr, graduating College of Arts and Architecture student

Smeal College of Business

  • Sunday, May 6 at 9 a.m.
  • Location: Bryce Jordan Center
  • Speaker: Scott Tarriff, president and CEO of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Bellisario College of Communications

  • Saturday, May 5 at noon
  • Location: Bryce Jordan Center
  • Speaker: Mike Marcus, head of management, Echo Lake Entertainment

Earth and Mineral Sciences

  • Friday, May 4 at 8 p.m.
  • Location: Pegula Ice Arena
  • Speaker: The Honorable Kathleen “Katie” McGinty

College of Education

  • Sunday, May 6 at 12:30 p.m.
  • Location: Bryce Jordan Center
  • Speaker: Michelle Asha Cooper, president of the Institute for Higher Education Policy (IHEP)

College of Engineering

  • Friday, May 4 at 8 p.m.
  • Location: Bryce Jordan Center
  • Speaker: France Córdova, director, National Science Foundation

College of Health and Human Development

  • Saturday, May 5 at 3 p.m.
  • Location: Bryce Jordan Center
  • Speaker: Dr. Loren Robinson, deputy secretary for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

College of Information Sciences and Technology

  • Saturday, May 5 at 3 p.m.
  • Location: Pegula Ice Arena
  • Speaker: Vinton Cerf, vice president and Chief Internet Evangelist, Google

College of the Liberal Arts

  • Saturday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Location: Bryce Jordan Center
  • Speaker: Benjamin Rowles, student marshal, College of the Liberal Arts

College of Nursing

  • Saturday, May 5 at 6 p.m.
  • Location: Eisenhower Auditorium
  • Speaker: Judy Himes, senior vice president and chief nursing officer, Penn State Health, Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Eberly College of Science

  • Saturday, May 5 at 9 a.m.
  • Location: Bryce Jordan Center
  • Speaker: Louis Martarano, director of the Science BS/MBA accelerated joint degree program at Penn State and an independent consultant

Schreyer Honors College Medal Ceremony

  • Friday, May 4 at 5 p.m.
  • Location: Eisenhower Auditorium
  • Speaker: Dean Peggy Johnson

Graduate School

  • Sunday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Location: Bryce Jordan Center
  • Speaker: Justin Schwartz, Harold and Inge Marcus Dean of Engineering, College of Engineering

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

