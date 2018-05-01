Penn State Announces 2018 Commencement Speakers
A new class of Penn Staters will enter the alumni family this weekend after graduating from their respective college(s), though not everyone will choose to walk at graduation. Penn State announced the list of commencement speakers for each academic college’s ceremony as well as the dates, times, and locations spanning the weekend.
Penn State’s commencement speakers are, as always, lackluster compared to other universities of similar size and prestige. While each of this weekend’s speakers are respected in their own endeavors, none are household name celebrities like you might expect.
Regardless, here is the list of commencement speakers for each college as well as the date, time, and location of each ceremony:
Agricultural Sciences
- Sunday, May 6 at 3:30 p.m.
- Location: Bryce Jordan Center
- Speaker: David Denlinger, Distinguished University Professor Emeritus, Ohio State University
Arts and Architecture
- Saturday, May 5 at noon
- Location: Eisenhower Auditorium
- Speaker: Andrew Ahr, graduating College of Arts and Architecture student
Smeal College of Business
- Sunday, May 6 at 9 a.m.
- Location: Bryce Jordan Center
- Speaker: Scott Tarriff, president and CEO of Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Bellisario College of Communications
- Saturday, May 5 at noon
- Location: Bryce Jordan Center
- Speaker: Mike Marcus, head of management, Echo Lake Entertainment
Earth and Mineral Sciences
- Friday, May 4 at 8 p.m.
- Location: Pegula Ice Arena
- Speaker: The Honorable Kathleen “Katie” McGinty
College of Education
- Sunday, May 6 at 12:30 p.m.
- Location: Bryce Jordan Center
- Speaker: Michelle Asha Cooper, president of the Institute for Higher Education Policy (IHEP)
College of Engineering
- Friday, May 4 at 8 p.m.
- Location: Bryce Jordan Center
- Speaker: France Córdova, director, National Science Foundation
College of Health and Human Development
- Saturday, May 5 at 3 p.m.
- Location: Bryce Jordan Center
- Speaker: Dr. Loren Robinson, deputy secretary for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
College of Information Sciences and Technology
- Saturday, May 5 at 3 p.m.
- Location: Pegula Ice Arena
- Speaker: Vinton Cerf, vice president and Chief Internet Evangelist, Google
College of the Liberal Arts
- Saturday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m.
- Location: Bryce Jordan Center
- Speaker: Benjamin Rowles, student marshal, College of the Liberal Arts
College of Nursing
- Saturday, May 5 at 6 p.m.
- Location: Eisenhower Auditorium
- Speaker: Judy Himes, senior vice president and chief nursing officer, Penn State Health, Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Eberly College of Science
- Saturday, May 5 at 9 a.m.
- Location: Bryce Jordan Center
- Speaker: Louis Martarano, director of the Science BS/MBA accelerated joint degree program at Penn State and an independent consultant
Schreyer Honors College Medal Ceremony
- Friday, May 4 at 5 p.m.
- Location: Eisenhower Auditorium
- Speaker: Dean Peggy Johnson
Graduate School
- Sunday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m.
- Location: Bryce Jordan Center
- Speaker: Justin Schwartz, Harold and Inge Marcus Dean of Engineering, College of Engineering
