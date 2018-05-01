Penn State Announces 2018 Commencement Speakers

A new class of Penn Staters will enter the alumni family this weekend after graduating from their respective college(s), though not everyone will choose to walk at graduation. Penn State announced the list of commencement speakers for each academic college’s ceremony as well as the dates, times, and locations spanning the weekend.

Penn State’s commencement speakers are, as always, lackluster compared to other universities of similar size and prestige. While each of this weekend’s speakers are respected in their own endeavors, none are household name celebrities like you might expect.

Regardless, here is the list of commencement speakers for each college as well as the date, time, and location of each ceremony:

Agricultural Sciences

Sunday, May 6 at 3:30 p.m.

Location: Bryce Jordan Center

Speaker: David Denlinger, Distinguished University Professor Emeritus, Ohio State University

Arts and Architecture

Saturday, May 5 at noon

Location: Eisenhower Auditorium

Speaker: Andrew Ahr, graduating College of Arts and Architecture student



Smeal College of Business

Sunday, May 6 at 9 a.m.

Location: Bryce Jordan Center

Speaker: Scott Tarriff, president and CEO of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Bellisario College of Communications

Saturday, May 5 at noon

Location: Bryce Jordan Center

Speaker: Mike Marcus, head of management, Echo Lake Entertainment

Earth and Mineral Sciences

Friday, May 4 at 8 p.m.

Location: Pegula Ice Arena

Speaker: The Honorable Kathleen “Katie” McGinty

College of Education

Sunday, May 6 at 12:30 p.m.

Location: Bryce Jordan Center

Speaker: Michelle Asha Cooper, president of the Institute for Higher Education Policy (IHEP)

College of Engineering

Friday, May 4 at 8 p.m.

Location: Bryce Jordan Center

Speaker: France Córdova, director, National Science Foundation

College of Health and Human Development

Saturday, May 5 at 3 p.m.

Location: Bryce Jordan Center

Speaker: Dr. Loren Robinson, deputy secretary for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

College of Information Sciences and Technology

Saturday, May 5 at 3 p.m.

Location: Pegula Ice Arena

Speaker: Vinton Cerf, vice president and Chief Internet Evangelist, Google

College of the Liberal Arts

Saturday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Bryce Jordan Center

Speaker: Benjamin Rowles, student marshal, College of the Liberal Arts

College of Nursing

Saturday, May 5 at 6 p.m.

Location: Eisenhower Auditorium

Speaker: Judy Himes, senior vice president and chief nursing officer, Penn State Health, Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Eberly College of Science

Saturday, May 5 at 9 a.m.

Location: Bryce Jordan Center

Speaker: Louis Martarano, director of the Science BS/MBA accelerated joint degree program at Penn State and an independent consultant

Schreyer Honors College Medal Ceremony

Friday, May 4 at 5 p.m.

Location: Eisenhower Auditorium

Speaker: Dean Peggy Johnson

Graduate School

Sunday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m.



Location: Bryce Jordan Center

Speaker: Justin Schwartz, Harold and Inge Marcus Dean of Engineering, College of Engineering

