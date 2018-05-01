PSU news by
Home » THON

THON 2019 Scheduled For February 15-17

By Steve Connelly
5/1/18 7:31 pm

Mark your calendars. THON announced that its 2019 event will take place February 15-17.

It’s happening in its usual third weekend of February slot, just two weeks before Spring Break.

THON has announced its executive committee of 17 directors — including executive director Kelly McCready — who will lead the charge into the 42nd event with the Four Diamonds Fund.

Additional events, like the THON 5K, Family Carnival, and different sporting events, will be announced in the coming months.

Of those events, there will not be any canning weekends on the calendar for the next school year as THON announced that last September’s canning weekend would be the final one before that fundraiser is completely phased out.

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

