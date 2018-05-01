THON 2019 Scheduled For February 15-17

Mark your calendars. THON announced that its 2019 event will take place February 15-17.

Only 290 more days until we dance #FTK during THON Weekend 2019. Mark your calendars for February 15-17! pic.twitter.com/u0PtFsYtQ4 — Penn State THON (@THON) May 1, 2018

It’s happening in its usual third weekend of February slot, just two weeks before Spring Break.

THON has announced its executive committee of 17 directors — including executive director Kelly McCready — who will lead the charge into the 42nd event with the Four Diamonds Fund.

Additional events, like the THON 5K, Family Carnival, and different sporting events, will be announced in the coming months.

Of those events, there will not be any canning weekends on the calendar for the next school year as THON announced that last September’s canning weekend would be the final one before that fundraiser is completely phased out.

