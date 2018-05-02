PSU news by
Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority Suspended Through 2022

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
5/2/18 6:11 pm

Penn State’s chapter of Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority has been suspended through the 2022 spring semester, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. The decision comes following a student conduct investigation into allegations of misconduct related to alcohol use.

When the university notified the national organization of the investigation’s findings, it conducted its own investigation and recommended the immediate closure of the chapter at Penn State.

Out of the 14 currently suspended chapters, Alpha Sigma Alpha’s loss of recognition is the longest active one.

Alpha Sigma Alpha is the second sorority to be suspended since Beta Theta Pi pledge Tim Piazza’s hazing death in February 2017. Penn State’s Alpha Chi Omega chapter’s charter was revoked last month after an investigation confirmed hazing allegations.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

