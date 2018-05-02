Penn State’s O’Donnell, Carter, Brisolari Named All-Big Ten

Penn State women’s lacrosse standouts Katie O’Donnell, Madison Carter, and Kayla Brisolari earned All-Big Ten recognition Wednesday.

O’Donnell and Carter both received unanimous selections to the conference team, while Maggie Gallagher was Penn State’s sportsmanship honoree.

O’Donnell, a senior midfielder and two-time captain, finished the regular season second in the Big Ten with 52 goals. She’s also one of 25 nominees for the prestigious Tewaaraton Award.

Carter’s 47 goals tied her with teammate Maria Auth and Northwestern’s Selena Lasota for third place in the conference. As Penn State’s ace on the draw control, Carter tallied 105 during her junior season — good for second in the Big Ten.

O’Donnell charges upfield during last Saturday’s 12-11 loss to Michigan.

In her first year as a captain, Brisolari posted 62 draw controls, 18 ground balls, and 12 points for Missy Doherty’s Nittany Lions, who play Northwestern in the Big Ten semifinals Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Ann Arbor.

The trio has helped Penn State advance to the Final Four each of the last two seasons, but with a 9-8 record entering the conference tournament, the Nittany Lions may need a perfect weekend to make this year’s NCAA field.

