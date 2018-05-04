Tony Carr Invited To 2018 NBA Scouting Combine

Penn State basketball’s Tony Carr was one of approximately 60 NBA Draft hopefuls to receive an invitation to the 2018 NBA Scouting Combine.

Carr elected to forgo his final two seasons of NCAA eligibility in favor of the NBA Draft after he led the Nittany Lions to an NIT Championship. He led the team in scoring and assists in each of the past two seasons and was a huge part of the team’s Big Ten tournament run last season.

“Playing in the NBA has been my dream and I’m completely focused on that goal,” Carr said. “I’m grateful for the opportunities at the NBA Combine and the feedback I’ll receive following the workouts and other sessions.”

Carr, who signed with Octagon Agency as part of his preparation for the draft, averaged nearly 20 points and five assists per game last season. In 70 career games, he averaged 16.6 points per game and failed to reach double digits in scoring in only ten games throughout his college career.

The NBA Scouting Combine will take place from May 16 to May 20 in Chicago. The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

