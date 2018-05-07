Piazza Family ‘Dismayed’ By Dismissal Of Braxton Becker’s Tampering Charges

Piazza family attorney Tom Kline released a statement following Monday’s ruling from District Judge Steven Lachman that dismissed all recklessly endangering another person charges in the third preliminary hearing of the Beta Theta Pi case.

All of the 12 brothers involved in the hearing other than Braxton Becker, who faced tampering charges after being accused of deleting basement video footage, will have some charges head to trial.

“While pleased to see the charges of hazing and furnishing alcohol to minors move forward against some defendants, Jim and Evelyn Piazza are dismayed by the dismissal today of the tampering charges against one defendant, as well as dismissal of reckless endangerment charges against another who was involved in the same ritualized hazing as others who were held for trial in the prior preliminary hearing,” Kline said.

This is the second hearing for the Attorney General’s office after it took up the refiled charges in March against 11 brothers, who had involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person charges dismissed.

The 12 brothers featured in this latest hearing were not originally charged last May, but received their charges following the recovery of deleted basement security footage.

“The Piazzas are hopeful that the Attorney General will file an appeal so that all individuals will be held fully responsible for their misconduct and so that dangerous and potentially lethal hazing will be deterred in the future,” Kline said.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro released a statement earlier Monday stating that his office is “in the process of reviewing the judge’s decision to determine next steps” and is “pleased that 11 more defendants we charged will be headed to trial.”

