PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Greek Life

Piazza Family ‘Dismayed’ By Dismissal Of Braxton Becker’s Tampering Charges

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
5/7/18 2:26 pm

Piazza family attorney Tom Kline released a statement following Monday’s ruling from District Judge Steven Lachman that dismissed all recklessly endangering another person charges in the third preliminary hearing of the Beta Theta Pi case.

All of the 12 brothers involved in the hearing other than Braxton Becker, who faced tampering charges after being accused of deleting basement video footage, will have some charges head to trial.

“While pleased to see the charges of hazing and furnishing alcohol to minors move forward against some defendants, Jim and Evelyn Piazza are dismayed by the dismissal today of the tampering charges against one defendant, as well as dismissal of reckless endangerment charges against another who was involved in the same ritualized hazing as others who were held for trial in the prior preliminary hearing,” Kline said.

This is the second hearing for the Attorney General’s office after it took up the refiled charges in March against 11 brothers, who had involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person charges dismissed.

The 12 brothers featured in this latest hearing were not originally charged last May, but received their charges following the recovery of deleted basement security footage.

“The Piazzas are hopeful that the Attorney General will file an appeal so that all individuals will be held fully responsible for their misconduct and so that dangerous and potentially lethal hazing will be deterred in the future,” Kline said.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro released a statement earlier Monday stating that his office is “in the process of reviewing the judge’s decision to determine next steps” and is “pleased that 11 more defendants we charged will be headed to trial.”

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Katie O’Donnell Named Big Ten Midfielder Of The Year

Penn State senior captain Katie O’Donnell prevented a Maryland sweep of the Big Ten women’s lacrosse postseason honors Monday.

Penn State Women’s Rugby Falls Short Of National Title, Boycotts Third Place Game Over Field Conditions

Penn State Softball Misses Big Ten Tournament Following Series Defeat To Minnesota

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse To Open NCAA Tournament Against Penn

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To Maryland 21-12

Student Life
via Tim McGraw on Twitter

Tim McGraw’s Brother Among Class Of 2018

Famous Penn State fans: We like it, we love it, and we want some more of it.

PAC App Aims To Connect Arts Community To Events And Shows

The Class of 2018’s Best Decorated Graduation Caps

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Recklessly Endangering Another Person Charges Dismissed In Latest Beta Theta Pi Hearing

This latest preliminary hearing was for 12 brothers charged following the recovery of basement footage during Beta Theta Pi’s bid acceptance night.

Elissa Hill

Attorney General Josh Shapiro Releases Statement After Latest Beta Theta Pi Hearing Decision.

“We are in the process of reviewing the judge’s decision to determine next steps, and are pleased that 11 more defendants we charged will be headed to trial.”

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Leaving The Comfort Zone: Max Saltzman’s Senior Column

“The moral of all this is that you have four years of college and in these four years there are so many chances to step out of your comfort zone.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend