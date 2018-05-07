PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Greek Life

Recklessly Endangering Another Person Charges Dismissed In Latest Beta Theta Pi Hearing

By Steve Connelly
5/7/18 11:59 am

In the third preliminary hearing in the Beta Theta Pi case, District Judge Steven Lachman bound over most hazing and unlawful acts related to liquor charges for trial, but dismissed all recklessly endangering another person and furnishing alcohol to a minor charges against 12 former brothers who received their charges following the recovery of basement footage during Beta Theta Pi’s bid acceptance night.

All charges against former brother and house manager Braxton Becker, who was accused of deleting the basement video that was later recovered, are dismissed.

The full slate of charges that will move forward to trial from this hearing are listed below:

Joshua Kurczewski

  • hazing (9 counts)
  • unlawful acts related to liquor (7 counts)
  • consumption of alcohol by a minor

Ryan Burke

  • hazing (4 counts)
  • unlawful acts related to liquor (4 counts)
  • consumption of alcohol by a minor

Johnathan Kanzler

  • hazing (2 counts)
  • unlawful acts related to liquor (2 counts)
  • consumption of alcohol by a minor

Bohan Song

  • hazing (3 counts)
  • unlawful acts related to liquor (3 counts)
  • consumption of alcohol by a minor

Aiden O’Brien

  • hazing
  • unlawful acts related to liquor (2 counts)
  • consumption of alcohol by a minor

Joseph Ems

  • hazing
  • unlawful acts related to liquor

Brian Gelb

  • hazing (6 counts)
  • unlawful acts related to liquor (5 counts)

Patrick Jackson

  • hazing (2 counts)
  • unlawful acts related to liquor (2 counts)

Reggie Goeke

  • hazing
  • unlawful acts related to liquor

Mike Fernandez

  • hazing (2 counts)
  • unlawful acts related to liquor (2 counts)

Donald Prior

  • hazing (4 counts)
  • unlawful acts related to liquor (3 counts)

Overall 26 former brothers were have been charged since the start of this case. Two previous preliminary hearings dealt with charges related to the original grand jury report.

Judge Lachman laid the groundwork during the hearing Friday that he would either move forward with or dismiss charges based on whether pledges were forced to drink in an act of hazing at a party that followed the initiation event, how much pressure must be applied for the consumption of alcohol to constitute hazing, and whether the whole event or individual acts should be considered acts of hazing.

This three days of the hearing examined much of what the previous two hearings did — delving into the security footage and recovered basement video with State College police detective David Scicchitano.

Pennsylvania District Attorney Josh Shapiro stated prior to the start of the trial that the main focus of the Attorney General’s Office — which hoped its difference in legal theory from that of previous prosecutor, Centre County DA Stacy Parks Miller, would render different results — was to take the most serious charges past the preliminary hearing stage for the first time.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Steve

University Health Services Reports Dozen Cases Of Mumps On Campus

The 12 students with reported cases have all been isolated in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health protocols and recommendations.

THON 2019 Scheduled For February 15-17

Penn State Football Raises Student Ticket Prices, Season Tickets Expected To Sell Out Soon

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse To Open NCAA Tournament Against Penn

Missy Doherty’s Nittany Lions earned an at-large bid to their seventh straight NCAA tournament, where they’ll face the Penn Quakers Friday in Stony Brook, NY.

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To Maryland 21-12

Maria Auth’s Breakout Season Puts Big Ten On Notice

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Advances To Big Ten Championship

Chambers Talks Contract Extension, Future Of The Climb

Student Life
via Tim McGraw on Twitter

Tim McGraw’s Brother Among Class Of 2018

Famous Penn State fans: We like it, we love it, and we want some more of it.

PAC App Aims To Connect Arts Community To Events And Shows

The Class of 2018’s Best Decorated Graduation Caps

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse To Open NCAA Tournament Against Penn

Missy Doherty’s Nittany Lions earned an at-large bid to their seventh straight NCAA tournament, where they’ll face the Penn Quakers Friday in Stony Brook, NY.

PAC App Aims To Connect Arts Community To Events And Shows

The PSU PAC Events app is the newest way to connect the arts community to all of the shows and events around campus.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Leaving The Comfort Zone: Max Saltzman’s Senior Column

“The moral of all this is that you have four years of college and in these four years there are so many chances to step out of your comfort zone.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend