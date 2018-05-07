Recklessly Endangering Another Person Charges Dismissed In Latest Beta Theta Pi Hearing

In the third preliminary hearing in the Beta Theta Pi case, District Judge Steven Lachman bound over most hazing and unlawful acts related to liquor charges for trial, but dismissed all recklessly endangering another person and furnishing alcohol to a minor charges against 12 former brothers who received their charges following the recovery of basement footage during Beta Theta Pi’s bid acceptance night.

All charges against former brother and house manager Braxton Becker, who was accused of deleting the basement video that was later recovered, are dismissed.

The full slate of charges that will move forward to trial from this hearing are listed below:

Joshua Kurczewski

hazing (9 counts)



unlawful acts related to liquor (7 counts)

consumption of alcohol by a minor

Ryan Burke

hazing (4 counts)



unlawful acts related to liquor (4 counts)

consumption of alcohol by a minor

Johnathan Kanzler

hazing (2 counts)



unlawful acts related to liquor (2 counts)

consumption of alcohol by a minor

Bohan Song

hazing (3 counts)



unlawful acts related to liquor (3 counts)

consumption of alcohol by a minor

Aiden O’Brien

hazing



unlawful acts related to liquor (2 counts)

consumption of alcohol by a minor

Joseph Ems

hazing



unlawful acts related to liquor

Brian Gelb

hazing (6 counts)



unlawful acts related to liquor (5 counts)

Patrick Jackson

hazing (2 counts)



unlawful acts related to liquor (2 counts)

Reggie Goeke

hazing



unlawful acts related to liquor

Mike Fernandez

hazing (2 counts)



unlawful acts related to liquor (2 counts)

Donald Prior

hazing (4 counts)



unlawful acts related to liquor (3 counts)

Overall 26 former brothers were have been charged since the start of this case. Two previous preliminary hearings dealt with charges related to the original grand jury report.

Judge Lachman laid the groundwork during the hearing Friday that he would either move forward with or dismiss charges based on whether pledges were forced to drink in an act of hazing at a party that followed the initiation event, how much pressure must be applied for the consumption of alcohol to constitute hazing, and whether the whole event or individual acts should be considered acts of hazing.

This three days of the hearing examined much of what the previous two hearings did — delving into the security footage and recovered basement video with State College police detective David Scicchitano.

Pennsylvania District Attorney Josh Shapiro stated prior to the start of the trial that the main focus of the Attorney General’s Office — which hoped its difference in legal theory from that of previous prosecutor, Centre County DA Stacy Parks Miller, would render different results — was to take the most serious charges past the preliminary hearing stage for the first time.

