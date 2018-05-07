Attorney General Josh Shapiro Releases Statement After Latest Beta Theta Pi Hearing Decision.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro released a statement following Monday’s ruling from District Judge Steven Lachman in the third preliminary hearing of the Beta Theta Pi case.

11 of the 12 former brothers — all but Braxton Becker, who was accused of deleting basement security footage — will head to trial. However, all recklessly endangering another person charges and furnishing alcohol to a minor charges were dismissed for these brothers, who were all charged after the deleted basement video footage was recovered.

“The Office of Attorney General is committed to seeking justice for Timothy Piazza and his family and holding responsible individuals accountable for their actions, consistent with the law and the evidence in this case,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

“We are in the process of reviewing the judge’s decision to determine next steps, and are pleased that 11 more defendants we charged will be headed to trial.”

This was the first hearing for the 12 new brothers charged after the recovery of basement video footage. There are 26 brothers charged in total. 11 brothers have been through two hearings — both times the most serious charges were dismissed.

Shapiro stated last Tuesday before the beginning of the latest hearing that his office would continue to pursue involuntary manslaughter charges against five defendants who had that charge dismissed after the second hearing.

“I’m confident that once this case makes it to a jury, we will obtain justice for the Piazza family,” Shapiro said.

