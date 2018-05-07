PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Greek Life

Attorney General Josh Shapiro Releases Statement After Latest Beta Theta Pi Hearing Decision.

Elissa Hill
Elissa Hill | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
5/7/18 1:45 pm

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro released a statement following Monday’s ruling from District Judge Steven Lachman in the third preliminary hearing of the Beta Theta Pi case.

11 of the 12 former brothers — all but Braxton Becker, who was accused of deleting basement security footage — will head to trial. However, all recklessly endangering another person charges and furnishing alcohol to a minor charges were dismissed for these brothers, who were all charged after the deleted basement video footage was recovered.

“The Office of Attorney General is committed to seeking justice for Timothy Piazza and his family and holding responsible individuals accountable for their actions, consistent with the law and the evidence in this case,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

“We are in the process of reviewing the judge’s decision to determine next steps, and are pleased that 11 more defendants we charged will be headed to trial.”

This was the first hearing for the 12 new brothers charged after the recovery of basement video footage. There are 26 brothers charged in total. 11 brothers have been through two hearings — both times the most serious charges were dismissed.

Shapiro stated last Tuesday before the beginning of the latest hearing that his office would continue to pursue involuntary manslaughter charges against five defendants who had that charge dismissed after the second hearing.

“I’m confident that once this case makes it to a jury, we will obtain justice for the Piazza family,” Shapiro said.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Steve

Piazza Family ‘Dismayed’ By Dismissal Of Braxton Becker’s Tampering Charges

“The Piazzas are hopeful that the Attorney General will file an appeal so that all individuals will be held fully responsible for their misconduct and so that dangerous and potentially lethal hazing will be deterred in the future.”

Penn State Women’s Rugby Falls Short Of National Title, Boycotts Third Place Game Over Field Conditions

Penn State Softball Misses Big Ten Tournament Following Series Defeat To Minnesota

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Katie O’Donnell Named Big Ten Midfielder Of The Year

Penn State senior captain Katie O’Donnell prevented a Maryland sweep of the Big Ten women’s lacrosse postseason honors Monday.

Penn State Women’s Rugby Falls Short Of National Title, Boycotts Third Place Game Over Field Conditions

Penn State Softball Misses Big Ten Tournament Following Series Defeat To Minnesota

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse To Open NCAA Tournament Against Penn

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To Maryland 21-12

Student Life
via Tim McGraw on Twitter

Tim McGraw’s Brother Among Class Of 2018

Famous Penn State fans: We like it, we love it, and we want some more of it.

PAC App Aims To Connect Arts Community To Events And Shows

The Class of 2018’s Best Decorated Graduation Caps

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Recklessly Endangering Another Person Charges Dismissed In Latest Beta Theta Pi Hearing

This latest preliminary hearing was for 12 brothers charged following the recovery of basement footage during Beta Theta Pi’s bid acceptance night.

PAC App Aims To Connect Arts Community To Events And Shows

The PSU PAC Events app is the newest way to connect the arts community to all of the shows and events around campus.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Piazza Family ‘Dismayed’ By Dismissal Of Braxton Becker’s Tampering Charges

“The Piazzas are hopeful that the Attorney General will file an appeal so that all individuals will be held fully responsible for their misconduct and so that dangerous and potentially lethal hazing will be deterred in the future.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend