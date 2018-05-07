PSU news by
Tim McGraw’s Brother Among Class Of 2018

via Tim McGraw on Twitter
By Elissa Hill
5/7/18 9:01 am

When you think Tim McGraw, I hope you think our favorite [land-grant university].

Taylor Swift, almost

Although every freshman is together in the Bryce Jordan Center for convocation, it’s practically impossible to meet every person in your graduating class from Penn State. The Class of 2018 became newly-minted alumni this weekend, including the sibling of one famous country artist.

Tim McGraw’s brother, Matthew McGraw, graduated this weekend from Penn State, according to a congratulations tweet from Tim.

Matthew and Tim’s are half-brothers, both the sons of MLB pitcher Tug McGraw, who’s best known for coining the term “Ya Gotta Believe” with the New York Mets. There’s a significant age gap between the two, as Tim turned 51 years old last week.

Tim was long estranged from his father, but they later developed a close relationship, and Tim also became closer with his half-siblings, including Matthew.

Famous Penn State fans: We like it, we love it, and we want some more of it.

Congratulations Matthew and everyone else who graduated this weekend!

Leaving The Comfort Zone: Max Saltzman’s Senior Column

“The moral of all this is that you have four years of college and in these four years there are so many chances to step out of your comfort zone.”

