Penn Stater In The Running To Become Chief Taco Officer

Talk about networking: Penn State alumnus Josiah Hritsko could be your new Moe’s hookup as he competes to become the chain’s inaugural Chief Taco Officer.

I'm applying to become the first Chief Taco Officer at @Moes_HQ. I have a hunger for success and tacos unlike anybody else. Let's give the people something to "taco bout"! #MoesCTOContest pic.twitter.com/9Cn2w3pOMr — Josiah Hritsko (@jjhritsko) April 6, 2018

Hritsko graduated from Penn State in fall 2017 with a degree in marketing, but more importantly, he’s one of three finalists for the CTO position, better known as “The Three Amigos.”

He used the digital marketing skills he learned in Happy Valley to create a detailed résumé with several impressive qualifications.

Need more convincing @Moes_HQ? Here are my credentials: my resume and recommendations! pic.twitter.com/pJkx12ZYeW — Josiah Hritsko (@jjhritsko) April 6, 2018

Some of his qualifications include starting the #ChipotLAME hashtag, drinking a full cup of queso, eating ten tacos in one sitting, and giving birth to a “food baby.” Folks, don’t try this at home.

Hritsko could be considered a favorite for the position due to his experience with other Moe’s contests. In 2016, he won the Moe’s Cinco De Mayo contest and was flown to the company’s headquarters in Atlanta to take over its social media for the day. Besides that, he literally tweets at Moe’s all the time. And they answer.

@Moes_HQ Think your queso stands a chance in a blind taste test against the "other guys"? Check it out: https://t.co/PqUgzlqvxT pic.twitter.com/BKtZfzRKIE — Josiah Hritsko (@jjhritsko) October 3, 2017

.@Moes_HQ Great work on the breakfast bowls! They taste so good! pic.twitter.com/3ImgcNvmrN — Josiah Hritsko (@jjhritsko) August 20, 2017

Based on his experience and love for Moe’s, Hritsko feels he’s the most deserving and qualified of The Three Amigos.

“I deserve this contest because of my love for Moe’s,” he said. “As my friends can attest to, I’m the biggest Moe’s fan around. I could eat there every day!”

Although the only Moe’s location in State College is located outside of downtown, Hritsko satisfied his taco cravings with many late-night Taco Bell runs at Penn State. He credits Smeal College of Business Professor Matthew Checchio and his MKTG 497 class for giving him the tools he needed to put together a strong case for the CTO position.

The winner of the contest will travel around the country for the first two weeks of June. You can cast your vote using #Josiah4CTO on Twitter, Facebook, or﻿ Instagram.

