PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Student Life

Penn Stater In The Running To Become Chief Taco Officer

Josiah Hritsko | Twitter
By Mikey Mandarino
5/17/18 3:58 am

Talk about networking: Penn State alumnus Josiah Hritsko could be your new Moe’s hookup as he competes to become the chain’s inaugural Chief Taco Officer.

Hritsko graduated from Penn State in fall 2017 with a degree in marketing, but more importantly, he’s one of three finalists for the CTO position, better known as “The Three Amigos.”

He used the digital marketing skills he learned in Happy Valley to create a detailed résumé with several impressive qualifications.

Some of his qualifications include starting the #ChipotLAME hashtag, drinking a full cup of queso, eating ten tacos in one sitting, and giving birth to a “food baby.” Folks, don’t try this at home.

Hritsko could be considered a favorite for the position due to his experience with other Moe’s contests. In 2016, he won the Moe’s Cinco De Mayo contest and was flown to the company’s headquarters in Atlanta to take over its social media for the day. Besides that, he literally tweets at Moe’s all the time. And they answer.

Based on his experience and love for Moe’s, Hritsko feels he’s the most deserving and qualified of The Three Amigos.

“I deserve this contest because of my love for Moe’s,” he said. “As my friends can attest to, I’m the biggest Moe’s fan around. I could eat there every day!”

Although the only Moe’s location in State College is located outside of downtown, Hritsko satisfied his taco cravings with many late-night Taco Bell runs at Penn State. He credits Smeal College of Business Professor Matthew Checchio and his MKTG 497 class for giving him the tools he needed to put together a strong case for the CTO position.

The winner of the contest will travel around the country for the first two weeks of June. You can cast your vote using #Josiah4CTO on TwitterFacebook, or﻿ Instagram.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer, including the music of Bruce Springsteen. If you're dying to see more hockey content and clips from "The Office" on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Mikey
Link: http://www.miamidolphins.com/multimedia/photo-gallery/DOLPHINS-DARKROOM-Dolphins-Players-At-Pro-Bowl-Practice-2/30461202-820c-4607-a1e2-550fc5c0cbe0#119c216d-f952-4faa-b7d5-2c12d9c55e6a

Cameron Wake Ranked No. 74 In NFL Network’s Top 100 Players Of 2018

After leading the Miami Dolphins with 10.5 sacks last season, Penn State alum Cameron Wake again found himself ranked among the league’s top 100 players.

Penn State Hockey Commit Ryan Kirwan Drafted No. 14 Overall By USHL’s Madison Capitols

Long Snapper Ty Yazujian Invited To Arizona Cardinals Rookie Minicamp

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Harris, Rivers Win Big Ten Titles On Final Day Of Competition

Three Penn State athletes captured individual titles during the three-day Big Ten Conference meet.

Penn State Women’s Soccer Releases 2018 Schedule

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To Penn 15-14 In Double OT

Penn State’s Kaleigh Riehl Headed To U.S. U-23 Camp

Kelly Daggett Brings Attacking Mentality To Penn State’s Defense

Student Life

Where Do Penn Staters Move After Graduation?

Not only is literally everyone at Penn State from “right outside of Philly,” ALMOST everyone also works “right outside of Philly.”

Finding Your Penn State Beyond Penn State: Carolyn Popescu’s Senior Column

Tim McGraw’s Brother Among Class Of 2018

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Allen Street Pedestrian Plaza Proposal Is Off The Table, For Now

Turning the 100 block of South Allen Street into a pedestrian-only plaza is a concept that’s been long discussed and debated in State College, and a proposal submitted in April to the borough by Centre Foundation would have given the idea a test run for six weeks in the summer. That won’t be happening. At least […]

Penn State Approved For Medical Marijuana Clinical Research

“The research component of Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program sets it apart from the rest of the nation.”

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Finding Your Penn State Beyond Penn State: Carolyn Popescu’s Senior Column

“But when that one face of a “stranger” lights up to greet you with a warm ‘WE ARE!’ and smile of recognition? You can find your Penn State there, too.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend