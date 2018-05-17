Where Do Penn Staters Move After Graduation?

A recent article by a team of reporters at the Wall Street Journal broke down where college graduates from universities across the country move after entering the frightening “real world.”

In addition to interesting insight about the trends of graduates moving to specific cities, the article also included interactive maps that showed where each university sends its students.

Unsurprisingly, not only is literally everyone at Penn State from “right outside of Philly,” ALMOST everyone also works “right outside of Philly.” More than 19 percent of Penn State graduates move to the City of Brotherly Love’s metropolitan area.

Of the 64.6 percent of graduates who move to metro areas, New York (8.6 percent), Pittsburgh (7.8 percent), and Washington DC (5.5 percent) come in way behind Philadelphia in the metro area power rankings.

Regional factors play a big role in determining where Penn Staters live. Philadelphia ranks the eighth in the country for drawing power. Aside from the two most popular cities on the national list (New York and Washington, D.C.), the five metro areas ahead of Philadelphia each draw less than 2 percent of Penn State graduates. Pittsburgh didn’t even rank in the listed top twelve.

On a broader scale, only 70.4 percent of Big Ten graduates move to metro areas, the second least on a list of Power Five conferences, the Big East, and the Ivy League.

In the Big Ten, only Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota send smaller percentages of their graduates to metro areas.

