Home » Football

Darren Rovell: “wInNiPeG hAs tHe bEsT wHiTe oUt”

By Anthony Colucci
5/21/18 4:07 am

You know what they say about opinions…Everyone has them, and they suck.

ESPN Sports Business reporter Darren Rovell had a particularly bad one Sunday afternoon when he canonized Winnipeg as home to the “Best Fan White Out” and smugly apologized to Penn State as a noble runner-up.

We’d like to personally invite you, Public Enemy No. 1 Darren, to attend the true “Best Fan ‘White Out’” this fall and reconsider. We’d also like to thank the great city of Winnipeg for the idea and for giving Penn State fans the best atmosphere possible to play Michigan or Ohio State.

But, although Winnipeg is the home of the original White Out, we beg to differ that it’s also home to the best version. 

The image in Rovell’s tweet portrays the city’s “street party” it hosted throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The image of fans flooding the streets of Winnipeg was quite impressive and called to mind scenes of similar, yet wilder, street parties that didn’t need any planning.

Just as Penn State has reminded us, Size Does Matter.  Accordingly, you can fit about seven sold-out, whited-out Bell MTS Place (Let’s take a second to appreciate that the Jets play in arena called a “Place”) crowds inside Beaver Stadium.

The average Penn State White Out draws about 108,753 fans or 93,432 more than the 15,321 fans who sell out the Jets’ home ice every game.  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

All we can say is if one Spongebob meme summarizes Darren Rovell’s white-hot take, there’s another one for how we imagine James Franklin reacting to someone hating on his favorite day of the year.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. Feel free to follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter and email him at [email protected] to hear the story or if you’re bored and want to chat.

