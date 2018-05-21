PSU news by
Penn State Esports Wins Tespa Collegiate Hearthstone Championship

Sean Morrison | ESPN
By Anthony Fiset
5/21/18 4:05 am

Some new hardware is heading to Happy Valley, as Penn State Esports’ Blue Team was crowned victorious in the Tespa Collegiate Hearthstone Championships on Sunday.

Two Penn State teams qualified for this weekend’s final bracket in which the top eight college Hearthstone teams in the nation battled it out for $150,000 in scholarship money. Unfortunately, Penn State White fell to Carnegie Mellon in the quarterfinals on Saturday. However, the Blue Team bested Utah and Stanford en route to Sunday’s final.

Penn State Blue then toppled UCLA to earn the grand prize: $10,000 per player and ultimate bragging rights.

The turn-based card game often leaves players subject to bad luck, as one member of the team recalled some moments of anguish in previous tournaments in a post-tournament interview, which are apparently much more emotional than winning it all.

As another member put it, “I feel like it hasn’t really sunken in yet. It’s just so surreal.”

About the Author

Anthony Fiset

Anthony is a sophomore majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly he means Pittsburgh. He is a lifetime Costco Executive Member who enjoys spending quality time on the couch with his dog, Sparkle. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

Penn Stater In The Running To Become Chief Taco Officer

Josiah Hritsko is one of three finalists to become Moe’s Southwest Grill’s “Chief Taco Officer.”

