Penn State Esports Wins Tespa Collegiate Hearthstone Championship

Some new hardware is heading to Happy Valley, as Penn State Esports’ Blue Team was crowned victorious in the Tespa Collegiate Hearthstone Championships on Sunday.

Two Penn State teams qualified for this weekend’s final bracket in which the top eight college Hearthstone teams in the nation battled it out for $150,000 in scholarship money. Unfortunately, Penn State White fell to Carnegie Mellon in the quarterfinals on Saturday. However, the Blue Team bested Utah and Stanford en route to Sunday’s final.

Penn State Blue then toppled UCLA to earn the grand prize: $10,000 per player and ultimate bragging rights.

The Nittany Lions can boast about another national title — this time, in esports. @PSUEsports Blue beats UCLA to win the Hearthstone Collegiate Championship. The PSU players earn $10,000 each, and UCLA's crew gets $6,000 apiece from a $150,000 prize pool.https://t.co/tzuFA7Xwci — Sean Morrison (@sean_morrison) May 20, 2018

The turn-based card game often leaves players subject to bad luck, as one member of the team recalled some moments of anguish in previous tournaments in a post-tournament interview, which are apparently much more emotional than winning it all.

As another member put it, “I feel like it hasn’t really sunken in yet. It’s just so surreal.”

