We Are Royalty: Meghan Markle Is A Penn State Fan

Meghan Markle
By Emma Dieter
5/21/18 4:03 am

Unless you live under a rock, you likely heard about the royal wedding this past weekend.

Prince Harry, a member of the royal family, married American actress Meghan Markle. The pair is now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — a historic crowning that marked the first time in more than 80 years that an American married into British royalty.

However, what you might not know is that back in the day, Markle donned the blue and white. That’s right, she’s a Penn State fan and she’s been rocking the look since she was a teenager.

In an article from the Daily Mail UK, Markle is pictured sitting next to her father and stepbrother wearing a Penn State sweatshirt.

As it turns out, while Markle herself was born in Los Angeles, her father, Thomas Wayne Markle Senior, grew up in Pennsylvania.

He was born and raised in Newport, PA, so it makes sense that his central Pennsylvania roots would lead him to support Penn State. It seems like his fondness for Penn State rubbed off on his daughter, as well. And we can’t say we blame her, she sure does look good in blue and white.

One day you’re playing with your Rugrats doll and the next you’re British royalty. It’s funny how life works out.

Emma Dieter

Emma is a sophomore from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

Penn State Esports Wins Tespa Collegiate Hearthstone Championship



