Penn State Joins Common App For 2018-2019 Admissions Season

By Elissa Hill
6/22/18 4:00 am

Applying to college sucks. Filling out countless forms is tedious at best, and it’s even worse when your future depends on it. It’s hard to keep track of every college’s application process, but Penn State is making this a little bit easier by joining the Common App starting with the 2018-2019 application season for the Class of 2023.

If you’re a few years removed from the application process or were lucky enough to block that part of high school out of your mind, the Common App is basically just what it sounds like: a common college application used by more than 750 colleges and universities. (The system only allows a student to apply to up to 20 schools, though.)

The Common App won’t replace the MyPennState application. It will be just another option for students — one that’s incredibly convenient for those already applying to other schools through the application.

“We have been discussing the Common Application for several years, but needed to be confident that they could handle the myriad opportunities that future students have at Penn State,” Clark V. Brigger, executive director of undergraduate admissions, said in a release.

“With 20 undergraduate campuses in Pennsylvania, plus our World Campus and considering the variety of more than 277 academic programs available to students at Penn State, we needed to be certain that future students could select from our vast array of opportunities.”

The MyPennState application opens August 1, along with the Coalition Application Penn State also offers as an option for prospective students who would enroll in summer or fall 2019. The Common App will open in September.

