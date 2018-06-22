Tony Carr Experienced ‘Greatest Feeling Of His Life’ At NBA Draft

“Just to be able to hear my name called at the NBA Draft, it’s just a dream come true.”

Penn State men’s basketball guard has reached the pinnacle of the sport — entering the NBA pro ranks after getting drafted Thursday night in Brooklyn by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Carr, who had to wait around a while longer than mock drafts projected after he declared back in April, was selected with the 51st pick of the second round just before midnight.

“I took a risk [declaring early for the draft], but I had confidence in myself that I was going to get drafted. I have confidence that when I go to the Summer League and training camp, I’ll prove myself,” Carr said.

The All-Big Ten first team selection heard his name called Thursday night, but he has a lot to prove with a franchise that hasn’t been a safe haven for rookies in recent years.

The Western Conference semifinalists are built on experience. At the guard position alone, the Pelicans are loaded. It all starts with former all-star point guard Rajon Rondo and 2018 All-NBA defensive team honoree Jrue Holiday, who had a career scoring year with 19 points per game during the 2017-18 slate.

Carr said he’s ready to come to work, and compared himself to Holiday — mentioning both are effective two-way players that can facilitate. Pelicans general manager Dell Demps also likened the comparison due to Holiday’s versatility playing as a point guard and shooting guard. Demps said with Carr’s size and “crafty” style, he could play a role in that capacity.

“I watched the team a lot during the playoffs. I feel like I can come in and be that guard that gets my teammates the ball and be an off guard when I need to,” Carr told reporters.

The Nittany Lion will report to Pelicans camp next week before the team squares off in its first Summer League matchup against Toronto Friday, July 6.

