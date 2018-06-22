[VIDEO] New Orleans Pelicans Select Tony Carr In 2018 NBA Draft

Penn State men’s basketball stud Tony Carr is officially in the pro ranks — taken with the 51st overall selection by the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Draft Thursday night.

The All-Big Ten first team honoree is the first Nittany Lion selected in the draft since Calvin Booth in 1999.

Carr was at the Barclays Center to hear his name called, celebrating with his family after finally getting taken by New Orleans in one of the final picks of the night.

ESPN analyst Jay Bilas noted that he’s a “talented scorer” and that he has good size for a guard, but also keyed in on some of his inefficiencies — saying he’s not the strongest shooter from the field and ranked fifth in the Big Ten in turnovers.

“Tony Carr can really score, it just takes him a number of shots to do it,” Bilas said on the ESPN draft broadcast.

Check out the moment Carr was selected below:

