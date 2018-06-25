PSU news by
Eleven Current, Former Penn State Hockey Players To Attend NHL Development Camps

Sarah Snyder | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
6/25/18 11:22 am

Penn State men’s hockey will be well represented at NHL development camps this summer, as eleven players are set to attend eight different camps following the conclusion of the 2018 NHL Draft.

As expected, rising sophomores Cole Hults (Los Angeles) and Evan Barratt (Chicago), rising junior Denis Smirnov (Colorado), and incoming freshman Aarne Talvitie (New Jersey) will all attend the camps of the NHL teams that drafted them. All four players were selected in the 2017 NHL Draft.

In addition to those four, Brandon Biro, Chase Berger, Alex Limoges, and Peyton Jones were all invited to attend different camps across the NHL. Berger and Limoges will join Eamon McAdam at the New York Islanders’ development camp, while Biro is headed to Buffalo from June 26 to 30.

Jones will go to the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals’ camp this week and will join Evan Barratt in Chicago later in July. Other alumni on development camp rosters include the recently departed Andrew Sturtz (Ottawa) and Trevor Hamilton (Detroit).

Here is the full list of players and when their respective camps take place:

Incoming Players

Aarne Talvitie, center, New Jersey Devils (will join PSU in 2018) — July 9-14

Active Roster Players

Evan Barratt, center, Chicago Blackhawks — (July 15-20)﻿

Chase Berger, center, New York Islanders — (June 25-29)

Brandon Biro, right wing, New York Islanders — (June 25-29)

Cole Hults, defenseman, Los Angeles Kings — (June 25-29)

Peyton Jones, goaltender, Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks — (June 25-29 and July 15-20)

Alex Limoges, left wing, New York Islanders — (June 25-29)

Denis Smirnov, left wing, Colorado Avalanche — (June 27-July 3)

Alumni

Trevor Hamilton, defenseman, Detroit Red Wings — (June 26-30)

Eamon McAdam, goaltender, New York Islanders — (June 25-29)

Andrew Sturtz, right wing, Ottawa Senators — (June 27-July 3)

﻿indicates player drafted by their NHL organization

