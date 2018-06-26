PSU news by
UPUA, State College Borough Team Up On Rainbow Crosswalks For Pride Month

Lexi Shimkonis
Lexi Shimkonis | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
6/26/18 4:00 am

One downtown State College intersection got just a little brighter this week, thanks to a collaboration between the University Park Undergraduate Association and the State College Borough. The two entities teamed up to paint the crosswalks in rainbow stripes at the intersection of Calder Way and Allen Street.

“These crosswalks represent equality and we want to show our support to Penn State students,” UPUA Communications Director Liza Buchinski said. “After seeing these crosswalks on social media, we felt that it was vital to bring this idea to the Borough to promote inclusivity.”

Lexi Shimkonis

“We hope this inspires equality and acceptance in State College and that individuals will feel welcomed here no matter their sexual identity, race, or ethnicity,” Buchinski added. “We want everyone to know that they are welcomed here.”

According to UPUA Borough Liaison Tom Dougherty, rookie Councilman Dan Murphy was instrumental in facilitating the project.

Murphy, who also serves as the director of Student Orientation and Transition Programs at Penn State, became the first openly gay member of the State College Borough Council after the November 2017 election.

“When I first considered my run for Council, I was concerned about the lack of representation for renters, young professionals, and students on the current council. It wasn’t until I was watching a Council meeting about the creation of the LGBTQ Advisory Committee that I realized I was uniquely positioned to provide insight, perspective, and voice to these issues,” Murphy said after winning the election. “I’m incredibly proud to be the first openly gay elected official in State College. Thanks to the hard work and sacrifice of those before me, I haven’t had to be the first in other areas of my life.”

The crosswalks are just the latest example of UPUA fostering a positive relationship with the Borough, as community members can also see the collaboration in the You Are Welcome Here banners hanging on light posts throughout downtown.

