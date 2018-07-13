Make Me Like Saquon: Barkley Jersey Appears At Running Of The Bulls

In what resembles a Like Mike spinoff, Saquon Barkley’s best-selling No. 26 made an appearance in Pamplona for the annual Running of the Bulls this week.

One user tweeted a picture showing the real-world Calvin Cambridge wearing a Barkley Penn State jersey and narrowly evading a bull with a sharp cut and a dash of breakaway speed, as he cooks him on a wheel route and puts him in a blender. You can practically hear Chris Fowler shouting “Saquon Barkley!” at varying pitches and paces in the background.

Spot a difference?

Our sources can’t confirm if the runner found the jersey hanging from a power line during a storm. Or if he doubles as a child rapper in his spare time.



The actual Saquon Barkley ran with and terrorized the bulls (err, Trojans, Hawkeyes, and Buffalo Bulls) throughout his decorated college career. Here are some of his most iconic and improbable carries…in case you somehow already need a reminder.

