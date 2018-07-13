PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » News

Make Me Like Saquon: Barkley Jersey Appears At Running Of The Bulls

via @CasaNoVAspu
By Anthony Colucci
7/13/18 12:56 pm

In what resembles a Like Mike spinoff, Saquon Barkley’s best-selling No. 26 made an appearance in Pamplona for the annual Running of the Bulls this week.

One user tweeted a picture showing the real-world Calvin Cambridge wearing a Barkley Penn State jersey and narrowly evading a bull with a sharp cut and a dash of breakaway speed, as he cooks him on a wheel route and puts him in a blender. You can practically hear Chris Fowler shouting “Saquon Barkley!” at varying pitches and paces in the background.

Spot a difference?

Our sources can’t confirm if the runner found the jersey hanging from a power line during a storm. Or if he doubles as a child rapper in his spare time.

The actual Saquon Barkley ran with and terrorized the bulls (err, Trojans, Hawkeyes, and Buffalo Bulls) throughout his decorated college career. Here are some of his most iconic and improbable carries…in case you somehow already need a reminder.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. Feel free to follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter and email him at [email protected] to hear the story or if you’re bored and want to chat.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Anthony

Doggie’s Rathskeller Announces Arts Fest Opening

Doggie’s Rathskeller and Garden will open at 2 p.m. Thursday at the site of the All-American Rathskeller.

Don’t Like Penn State Student Ticket Policies? Change Them.

College Football Student Tickets Come In All Shapes And Sizes

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Reports: Tony Carr To Begin Professional Career In Italy

Tony Carr might have to wait a little longer than he had hoped to make his NBA debut.

Penn State Hockey’s Aarne Talvitie Showcases At Devils Development Camp

Penn State Hoops Releases 2018-19 Non-Conference Schedule

Forward Abdou Tsimbila Commits To Penn State Hoops

Penn State Volleyball Trio Representing U.S. At Pan-American Cup

Student Life

Penn State Student Dies Of Allergic Reaction To Peanuts

Max McGlinchey had just finished his freshman year studying finance.

Freshman 101: On-Campus Life

Student Farm To Commemorate Summer Solstice With Second Annual Celebration

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Skeller Replacement Best We Could’ve Hoped For

The last thing we need is an Applebee’s, so maybe this is the best we could’ve hoped for, after all.

What Should Happen To Houses Of Suspended And Former Fraternities?

Most of the 42 fraternity houses are located within the R-2 district, which as of now, no longer permits fraternity houses.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Doggie’s Rathskeller And Garden Opens With Hopes Of Returning To Its Roots

The All-American Rathskeller is no more and Doggie’s Rathskeller and Garden is officially in business — opening with its “sneak peak” at the new bar Thursday afternoon in time for Arts Fest.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend