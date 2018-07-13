PSU news by
‘Paterno’ Nominated For Two Emmy Awards

Atsushi Nishijima | HBO
By Elissa Hill
7/13/18 4:09 am

As Emmy nominations rolled out Thursday for the 2018 awards, Netflix beat out HBO for the most nominations, ending HBO’s 17-year streak. Even so, HBO’s “Paterno” hit the list more than once, a testament to the film’s recognition far beyond the Penn State community.

The biopic was nominated for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie and director Barry Levinson was nominated for the Emmy Award for Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special.

In the Outstanding Television Movie category, “Paterno” faces off with Lifetime’s “Flint,” Netflix’s “Black Mirror: USS Callister,” and fellow HBO productions “Fahrenheit 451” and “The Tale.”

Barry Levinson will compete in the Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special against the following directors:

  • Edward Berger, “Patrick Melrose”
  • Scott Frank, “Godless”
  • David Leveaux & Alex Rudzinski, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert”
  • David Lynch, “Twin Peaks”
  • Ryan Murphy, “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (“The Man Who Would Be Vogue”)
  • Craig Zisk, “The Looming Tower” (“9/11”)

“Paterno” premiered April 7 and was met with mixed reactions from the Penn State community. Though it wasn’t as damning as we anticipated, the flick failed to offer any new perspective on the events it portrayed.

Tune in for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards September 17 to see how “Paterno” fares against the competition.

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State.

