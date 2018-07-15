PSU news by
Playa Bowls To Open State College Location

Playa Bowls via Instagram
By Callaway Turner
7/15/18 6:33 pm

New Jersey-based açai bowl chain Playa Bowls is opening a new location in State College this fall, located at 482 East Calder Way below The Legacy apartment building. The shop will open in August, according to Instagram posts.

Famous on the Jersey Shore for its brightly colored bowls and smoothies, Playa Bowls’ menu includes everything from açai and pitaya bowls to fresh juices.

With nearly 50 locations in the Northeast, Playa Bowls has been rapidly growing since its founding in 2014 by Abby Taylor and Robert Giuliani. Taylor and Giuliani, a Rutgers graduate, were able to fully commit to Playa Bowls’ expansion after they won $20,000 in the annual Rutgers business plan competition in 2015.

Penn State won’t be the only Big Ten school to welcome Playa Bowls to campus this year — the chain also announced plans on its website to open locations in College Park, Maryland and Charleston, South Carolina.

