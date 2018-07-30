[Sponsored] Deal on WiFi for Students Living Off-Campus

State College Internet has been serving Penn State students with Internet since 2002 and it is focused on providing a very high quality experience to students.

Now serving more than 20,000 college students, we have learned over the years how to meet the needs of the student customer. Students are as demanding as any business or corporate customer. So we have 24/7 phone support, and can also help you via email or text. We know how important your Internet is to you.

In 2016 we built a fiber network (think FiOS) throughout State College with plenty of redundancy, so it is rare that there is ever any downtime or outages. Our customer reported satisfaction is over 90%, and we are extremely proud of that.

We have put together speed and pricing packages to fit any budget or need, and our prices are lower than any other offer or deal from the competitors. If you find a lower price for a comparable package, we will beat it by $3 a month. We never raise our prices on existing customers after a promotion ends like other providers. In fact, we offer loyalty discounts.

We offer multiple options when it comes to WiFi. You can bring your own router if you want to buy one and support it yourself. Or we offer a rented/managed router that we can support for you 100% remotely. In fact, if you sign up before August 5, we’ll give you this router for free with your service plan.



With many apartments, TV is already included and you just need Internet. At other apartments that don’t include TV, you can probably just get Internet and stream everything else through Netflix, YouTube, Sling TV, etc. If you are going to stream, just get the highest speeds you can afford.

If you sign-up before August 5, we will also be able to pre-install your service prior to you getting back to school in most properties we serve.

We worked with Onward State to bring you this deal.



Prices start at $29.95 and you save an additional $5/month if you sign up and pay annually. Sign up by August 5 and you will get a free rented and supported WiFi router, a $120 savings! Just enter OS18 in the offer code and you will get a free rented router.



This deal cannot be combined with any other offer and service is only available in the buildings listed. This offer is for new accounts signed up between July 31 and August 5 that use the offer code.

State College Internet & Get Wireless are associated with Lazerpro Digital Media, the publisher of Onward State.

