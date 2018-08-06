PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Tariq Castro-Fields Proving ‘Problem’ For Quarterbacks

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
8/6/18 4:00 am

Tariq Castro-Fields was one of only three Penn State true freshmen to see the field last season, showcasing exactly why James Franklin made him such a priority on national signing day 2017.

Castro-Fields, a 6-foot cornerback from Upper Marlboro, MD, picked the Nittany Lions over Maryland and Alabama on Feb. 1 during a ceremony at Riverdale Baptist School, where he was teammates with redshirt sophomore corner Zech McPhearson.

Castro-Fields joined classmates Lamont Wade and Yetur Gross-Matos in making an impact from day one. He came off the bench in 12 games in 2017, with the lone exception being a 42-13 win over Michigan.

Considering the NCAA’s new redshirt rule, which allows players to see action in up to four games and still preserve their redshirt, chances are high Penn State’s heralded 2018 recruiting class will have more than three freshmen contribute.

“It builds your confidence just knowing that you got to play early and they trusted you,” Castro-Fields said at media day. “It’s just getting more comfortable, which I am right now.”

Castro-Fields and Johnathan Thomas wrap up a Rutgers player on Nov. 11.

He said Grant Haley and Christian Campbell, who are going through NFL training camp with the Giants and Cardinals, respectively, helped teach him the intricacies of disguising his coverages at the college level.

“In high school, you really didn’t have to disguise your coverages, but here you kind of have to play with the quarterback and play with the receiver so they don’t really guess what you’re doing,” Castro-Fields said. “Right now, I’m trying to pride myself on doing that every snap.”

Castro-Fields, whose first career interception came against Georgia State, spent plenty of time during player-led workouts and on his own this summer refining his self-identified weaknesses. He finished his debut campaign with 10 tackles, three pass breakups, four passes defended, and a forced fumble.

“Using my length at the line,” Castro-Fields mentioned as a focus. “Last year I kind of just used my feet. So now, I’m trying to put hands on people more and be more physical.”

Castro-Fields is competing with veterans John Reid and Amani Oruwariye for starting duties at corner this season, but even if he’s listed on the second team again alongside McPhearson, there’s no doubt the former four-star prospect will take a significant step forward in his development as a sophomore.

“I like the way Amani does his thing at the line, but also how John Reid uses his feet. I try to take everything from everybody and just be a sponge,” Castro-Fields said.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Sean Clifford, who arrived on campus with Castro-Fields last June, said his combination of speed and smarts is proving difficult to handle for the team’s signal callers, himself included, in preseason camp.

“One of my best friends is Tariq Castro-Fields. He’s definitely a problem; for me at least,” Clifford said with a laugh. “It’s just mental and physical. He’s just a freak of nature when it comes to that. He’s just a really good player all around and I’m excited he’s on my team.”

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Ethan

Manny Bowen Reinstated To Penn State’s Roster

Manny Bowen, a senior linebacker from Barnegat, NJ, is back on the team after being suspended indefinitely late last season.

Four-Star Quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. Commits To Penn State

Penn State Women’s Soccer Adds Swiss Forward Kim Dubs

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Hockey’s Evan Barratt, Aarne Talvitie Participate In World Junior Summer Showcase

Aarne Talvitie scored four goals and captained his native Finland, and Evan Barratt quietly impressed for the United States.

Ally McHugh Wins 400 Medley National Championship

Penn State Women’s Soccer Adds Swiss Forward Kim Dubs

Penn State Hockey Announces Single-Game, Student Ticket Information

Simone Lee To Play Professionally In Turkey

Student Life

Pennharmonics To Hold 25th Anniversary Reunion Concert

The Pennharmonics 25th anniversary alumni reunion concert will take place Saturday, July 28.

Submit Your Proposal For The 2019 Class Gift

SPA Postpones Announcement Of Block Party Headliner

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Former Beta Theta Pi Brother Escapes Jail Time After Guilty Plea In Piazza Case

Centre County Judge Brian Marshall sentenced former Beta Theta Pi brother Ryan Burke to 27 months of probation and three months of house arrest.

James Franklin Sends Joe Moorhead Preseason Care Package

Franklin sent his former offensive coordinator some snacks, drinks, and Penn State decorations ahead of his first season as Mississippi State’s head coach.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Penn State Ranked No. 9 In First Coaches’ Poll Of 2018 Season

The Nittany Lions were ranked at No. 6 in the same preseason poll last year.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend