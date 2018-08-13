Madden NFL 19 came out this weekend, and with it the in-game ratings for every player and team in the NFL.

For those unfamiliar with how Madden ratings work, every player is given an overall score between 1 and 99 based on their real-life strengths, weaknesses, and skills. Each player’s overall rating is a weighted average of dozens of specific attributes like speed, strength, and agility.

Certain attributes matter more to certain players than others based on their position. For example, a low tackling rating won’t hurt a quarterback’s overall score as much as it will hurt a linebacker’s, and linebackers aren’t punished much for having poor throwing accuracy.

Here’s how some of the Nittany Lions in the NFL stack up in this year’s game:

Rookies

Of the 40 former Nittany Lions that began the 2018 NFL season on training camp rosters, 14 are just beginning their NFL careers.

The most notable of this group is No. 2 overall draft pick Saquon Barkley, who checks in with an overall rating of 82. No. 26 was given ratings of 92 and 93 for speed and acceleration, respectively, for his blazing speed.

Barkley is the second-best rookie in the game, only behind Indianapolis Colts OL Quentin Nelson, who tallied an overall rating of 83 overall.

Barkley’s strength attribute of 82 matches his overall, but it may not be (read: definitely isn’t) entirely accurate based on his notorious body of work in the weight room. Granted I’m not an expert at how EA Sports determines the ratings, but 29 reps on the bench press at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine doesn’t exactly scream “82 strength” to me.

As far as some of Barkley’s former teammates are concerned, Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki is the top-rated tight end on his team with an overall score of 77. His speed (85) him rates him among the fastest tight ends in football, and his jumping (94) is the highest among NFL tight ends.

Gesicki’s catching (82) and catching in traffic (78) are good for a rookie, but they could see massive upgrades if his NFL career goes to plan.

DaeSean Hamilton will begin his NFL career with the Denver Broncos after a decorated career in Happy Valley. He checks in with an overall score of 72, making him the fourth-best wideout on the Broncos.

Hamilton’s 79 catching and 83 spectacular catch rankings are good for a rookie, and his overall statistics in the game are comparable to Chris Godwin’s last year when he was a rookie.

DaeSean Hamilton’s rating of 72 is three lower than Chris Godwin’s was as a rookie in the last Madden game.

Safeties Troy Apke and Marcus Allen are in the game after stellar senior seasons with Penn State. Apke checks in with a nice overall score of 69, beating Penn State’s former No. 2 by two points.

Apke is tied with two of his teammates as the fastest player on the Washington Redskins. His 94 speed and 95 acceleration showcase his spectacular running ability, but his zone coverage and hit power (both 76) are a bit more modest.

Apke’s awareness and play recognition (both 52) leave plenty of room for improvement, but should grow as he gains more NFL experience.

Apke may have Marcus Allen beat in overall, but the locker room dance star has his former teammate beat in hit power by a long shot. The Pittsburgh Steeler’s 87 hit power beats Apke’s by 11 points. Allen also boasts high ratings for jumping (88) and acceleration (90).

Allen’s 85 speed is modest for a safety, but he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds at Penn State’s pro day.

Veterans

On top of the rookies, Penn State has many veterans scattered throughout NFL rosters in the game, and some are near the top of the heap.

Sean Lee, a Nittany Lion from 2005 to 2008, is the second-best outside linebacker in the game behind Denver’s Von Miller. Lee is tied with two others as the star-studded Dallas Cowboys’ best overall player on top of being the best right outside linebacker in the league after a five-point overall improvement from his rating last year.

Lee ranks at the top of a star-studded list of right outside linebackers.

Meanwhile, two of the Chicago Bears’ three best players spent their college careers at Penn State. Safety Adrian Amos (90 overall) is the top player overall on the Bears, and he checks in as the eighth-best strong safety in the game.

The Bears’ third-highest rated player is wide receiver Allen Robinson, who earned a rating of 87 in this year’s edition of the game. Robinson signed with Chicago as a free agent this offseason and should give the Bears’ offense a much-needed boost.

Amos is faster than Saquon Barkley in Madden 19, but Robinson’s 90 speed is two points short of the New York Giants’ rookie tailback.

Although he’s been in the NFL for nine seasons, Cameron Wake is still one of the highest-rated defensive ends in Madden. The 36-year-old is rated 89 overall, second only to star safety Reshad Jones on the Dolphins’ roster. Wake’s overall score didn’t change from last year’s game, but his speed (79) improved by one point.

Wake is entering his tenth NFL season, but his strength (85) and awareness (92) still make him one of the league’s best defensive ends.

A solid rookie season saw Tampa Bay WR Chris Godwin’s overall rating increase to 79, a four-point improvement from his Madden ’18 rating. Godwin, a 2016 Big Ten champion, caught 34 passes and tallied 525 yards in his first NFL season. His catching score of 85 is a three-point improvement from his rookie season.

Godwin’s catching (85) and jumping (86) make him a reliable slot option for Madden gamers.

Other notable ratings include:

K Robbie Gould, San Francisco (85 overall)

WR Chris Hogan, New England (83)

TE Jesse James, Pittsburgh (77)

DE Carl Nassib, Cleveland (74)

QB Christian Hackenberg, Philadelphia (64)

