Trace McSorley Named AP Second-Team Preseason All-American

Penn State football quarterback Trace McSorley was selected as a Second-Team preseason All-American on Tuesday afternoon.

Senior QB @McSorley_IX is named to the preseason AP All-America Second Team!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/xiaxNbDHH1 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) August 21, 2018

McSorley is the only Nittany Lion to appear on either of the first two teams ahead of the 2018 season and one of ten Big Ten players to feature on either squad. West Virginia signal caller Will Grier beat out No. 9 to the first team quarterback spot.

Penn State is no stranger to the AP preseason All-American teams. Last season, Saquon Barkley and Mike Gesicki were the first-team tailback and tight end, respectively, prior to an 11-win season and Fiesta Bowl victory. The two players were selected early in the 2018 NFL Draft and are poised to be big parts of their respective NFL franchises.

Since being named starting quarterback ahead of the 2016 season, McSorley has led Penn State to a 22-5 record. Under McSorley’s leadership, the offense has averaged just under 40 points and 448 total yards per game. No. 9 has passed for 7,369 yards and scored 77 total touchdowns in his career.

The Second-Team All-American will begin his third season under behind center on September 1 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions take on Appalachian State at 3:30 p.m. to kick off the 2018 season.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)