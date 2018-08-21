PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Trace McSorley Named AP Second-Team Preseason All-American

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
8/21/18 12:33 pm

Penn State football quarterback Trace McSorley was selected as a Second-Team preseason All-American on Tuesday afternoon.

McSorley is the only Nittany Lion to appear on either of the first two teams ahead of the 2018 season and one of ten Big Ten players to feature on either squad. West Virginia signal caller Will Grier beat out No. 9 to the first team quarterback spot.

Penn State is no stranger to the AP preseason All-American teams. Last season, Saquon Barkley and Mike Gesicki were the first-team tailback and tight end, respectively, prior to an 11-win season and Fiesta Bowl victory. The two players were selected early in the 2018 NFL Draft and are poised to be big parts of their respective NFL franchises.

Since being named starting quarterback ahead of the 2016 season, McSorley has led Penn State to a 22-5 record. Under McSorley’s leadership, the offense has averaged just under 40 points and 448 total yards per game. No. 9 has passed for 7,369 yards and scored 77 total touchdowns in his career.

The Second-Team All-American will begin his third season under behind center on September 1 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions take on Appalachian State at 3:30 p.m. to kick off the 2018 season.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer, including the music of Bruce Springsteen and the best diners in the world. If you're dying to see more hockey content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Mikey

Report: Penn State Working On Home-And-Home Series With Texas

If the series is finalized, the Nittany Lions and Longhorns would likely square off in 2030 and 2031.

Freshman 101: Helpful Links

Penn State Hockey Releases 2018-19 Roster

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Big Ten Releases Men’s And Women’s Basketball Schedules

Penn State men’s basketball will kick off the Big Ten’s first-ever 20-game conference stretch with a pair of games in early December, while the Lady Lions have a slate featuring games against five NCAA Tournament teams at home.

Penn State Hockey Releases 2018-19 Roster

Penn State Women’s Soccer Sophomores Start Season Strong

Penn State Women’s Soccer Beats Duquesne 6-0

Shea Moyer Lifts Penn State Women’s Soccer Past West Virginia 1-0

Student Life

Staff Picks: Grabbing A Drink With A Prominent Penn Stater

If you had the chance to hear about Penn State from (or throw down at a State College bar for a night with) some of its most prominent figures, who would you want to grab a beer with?

Freshman 101: Helpful Links

Nominations Now Open For Gender-Neutral Homecoming Court

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Mayor Don Hahn Plans To Veto Overnight Parking Restrictions In Highlands Neighborhood

Those in favor of the ordinance plan to consider overturning the veto at a special meeting next Monday.

While You Were Gone…

Here’s a roundup of what went on around Penn State during summer break.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Staff Picks: Grabbing A Drink With A Prominent Penn Stater

If you had the chance to hear about Penn State from (or throw down at a State College bar for a night with) some of its most prominent figures, who would you want to grab a beer with?

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend