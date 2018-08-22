Police Arrested Teen, Looking For Another In Death Of Incoming Track Athlete Kristian Marche

Police have arrested one teenager and are seeking another in the fatal shooting of incoming Penn State track athlete Kristian Marche, according to The Associated Press. Marche was killed in North Philadelphia on Monday, August 13.

Philadelphia homicide Lt. Norman Davenport told the AP a 15-year-old was arrested and officers are looking for a 16-year old. He said one of the teens tried to break into the family’s home and Marche was shot when he went outside.

Davenport told the AP there was “some acquaintance” between Marche and the two teenagers. Marche was 18 years old.

Set to arrive in Happy Valley to begin his Penn State career this semester, Marche was a track star at Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia and planned to compete as a sprinter with Penn State’s track & field team.

Marche’s personal best time in the 100-meter dash was 10.67 seconds, and he came in second place in the event at the 2017 PIAA state championship meet. Marche was one of 35 incoming athletes for the track & field team.

