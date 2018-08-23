PSU news by
State College Ranks In The Top 15 Safest College Towns In America

By Emma Dieter
8/23/18 9:07 am

As anyone who has ever walked the streets of downtown State College can surely attest to, the town is the picture perfect image of a quaint Pennsylvania town.

College Ave. and Beaver Ave. are lined with cute shops and restaurants, and the fact that State College is located in the heart of middle-of-nowhere, PA means that it sees little crime. It should come as no surprise that in State College checks in as one of the Top 50 safest college towns in America.

Downtown State College ranked as the No. 14 safest college town in the United States by SafeWise.com.

State College beat out other quaint towns like Blacksburg, VA (home of Virginia Tech) and Palo Alto, CA (home of Stanford University) to secure its spot in the top 15.

“With a name like State College — and a flagship university like Penn State — it seems right that this city would do a good job looking after its own,” the article said.

According to the rankings, crime statistics in 2016 reported that there were fewer than 40 total violent crimes and zero counts of murder or non-negligent homicide in State College. Even crime on campus was kept to fewer than 75 reported offenses.

Of course, we always knew Happy Valley was an above average college town, but it’s always nice to have a little reassurance. After all, numbers don’t lie.

About the Author

Emma Dieter

Emma is a sophomore from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

The Phyrst Welcomes A Furry Friend To The Bar

The Phyrst welcomed a furry friend to its staff this semester, and he’s just as cute as you would expect.

10 Questions With 2019 Class Gift Director Tom Beeby

We Are Royalty: Meghan Markle Is A Penn State Fan

