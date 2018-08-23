The Phyrst Welcomes A Furry Friend To The Bar

It’s a well-known fact that dogs are man’s best friend. And it appears the Phyrst is fully embracing this with the addition of a new furry friend to its bar staff.

Ernie, or “Phamous Ernie,” as he’s so lovingly called, is a French Bulldog who has recently become somewhat of a regular at the Phyrst.

For most of us, getting into the bar requires ID to verify that we are over the age of 21, but not for Ernie. The pup is only a few months old but has already weaved his way into the hearts of many Phyrst patrons. His Instagram is only an ode to this fact as it boasts a little over 200 followers.

Born outside of town, but raised right here in State College, Ernie is the pet (read: son) of the Phyrst’s owner Mike Fullington. While he lives with Fullington full-time, he, of course, takes breaks to frequent the bar often.

According to Fullington, he’s essentially serving as the bar’s mascot through the foreseeable future. He’s been at the bar for a little more than three weeks now and can be found hanging out at there during off hours of the day before it gets too busy and loud.

(Photo: @jonblairbaker)

The best way to keep updated on where he’s at is through his Instagram (@phamous_ernie). The account posts update whenever Ernie’s hanging out at the bar and wants everyone to know that he’s down for some back scratches whenever he’s out and about.

The name Ernie comes from the first name of the original owner of the Phyrst, Ernie Oelbermann. Oelbermann co-founded the bar with Donald Bartoletti in 1966, so the pup was named after Ernie as a tribute to the bar’s humble beginnings.

(Photo: @jonblairbaker)

And if you’re wondering why the Phyrst has a dog now, well, according to Ernie, it’s been a long time coming.



“I think the real question is why didn’t the Phyrst have a dog BEFORE now? –oh wait, because I hadn’t been born yet,” Phamous Ernie said. “Lightning doesn’t strike twice, you know?”



