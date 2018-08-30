PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Student Life

Give Us 2-Ply Toilet Paper Or Give Us Death: An Open Letter To UPUA President Cody Heaton

Katie Klodowski | Onward State
By Anthony Fiset
8/30/18 4:05 am

In this world, nothing is certain besides three things: death, taxes, and uncomfortable public restrooms.

As we all know, the public bathrooms on campus are horrendous*. They are muggy, smelly ceramic hell-holes — even in the harshest of State College winters. Even worse, most seem to date back to the advent of indoor plumbing.

Most of these depressing crap cells should be avoided at all costs, yet no man, woman, or Nittany Lion can deny the certain circumstances in which there is no other option. Once, in a time of need my freshman year, I went to the bathroom, and I’m still scarred from the experience.

However, the true crime against our bowel movements is not the filth. It’s the one-ply piece of tissue paper with which we are expected to wipe our butts. Toilet paper more suitable for stuffing in gift bags or filtering coffee. Toilet paper so thin you can see through it. 

This is truly unacceptable. In the course of human events, it becomes necessary to demand more from our representatives. I ask that our student government represent not just our bodies, but our butts, too.

Cody Heaton, what do you want your legacy as UPUA president to be?

Sure, you can increase the number of portable charger systems on campus. You can strive for ambitious goals like eliminating paid homework services.

Or you can make real change. Change that future generations of Penn Staters will know — will feel — when they desperately have to use a bathroom on campus and reach back for a plush piece of two-ply toilet paper.

You can be the UPUA President that saves our asses. They will build cathedrals of public restrooms in your name. 

Do the right thing. Make Penn State’s number twos great again.

*This paragraph does not apply to the bathrooms in the Biobehavioral Health Building — they are perfect in all ways except the one-ply toilet paper.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Anthony Fiset

Anthony is a junior majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly, he means Pittsburgh. His only source of pride is being a lifetime Costco Executive Member. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Anthony

Power Ranking Penn State Football Coaches’ Twitter Accounts

They all retweet the same exact things, but some bring more creativity to our Twitter timelines than others.

Fueled By Creamery Visit, Hawaii Wins Little League World Series

Secret Dorm Pets: A Tail Of Two Creatures

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Wrestling Reshuffles Lineup, Bo Nickal Moves Up To 197 lbs

Cael Sanderson will flip flop two-time national champion Bo Nickal and seventh-place finisher Shakur Rasheed at 184 and 197 lbs.

Penn State Cross Country Eyes National Stage For 2018 Season

Legion Of Blue To Host Second Annual ‘Fill The Forum’ Night

Comcast, Fox Reach Agreement To Continue Carrying Big Ten Network

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Grinds Out 1-0 Win Against No. 7 Virginia

Student Life

UPUA Funds Resume Printing, Red Zone Action Week

UPUA’s 13th Assembly hit the ground running this semester by confirming two directors and passing bills to fund resume printing Red Zone Action Week.

Freshman 101: Your First Home Football Game

OS Cribs: The Rise Edition

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

Third Former Beta Theta Pi Brother Scheduled To Plead Guilty In Hazing Case

Twenty other defendants still face charges in the case. A trial for most of them is scheduled for February 2019.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Freshman 101: Your First Home Football Game

Even after all your “firsts” at Penn State, nothing is a better crash course in becoming a Penn Stater than football season.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend