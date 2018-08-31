Rhode Island Defeats Penn State Men’s Soccer 1-0

Jeff Cook’s Penn State men’s soccer squad fell 1-0 to Rhode Island in Kingston Friday.

The Nittany Lions conceded from a corner in the 53rd minute, and failed to equalize despite drawing a penalty kick. The defeat is the team’s second this season.

How It Happened

Ethan Beckford notched the match’s first shot on goal in the 16th minute. The Rams then took control, forcing the Nittany Lion backline to make three blocks and outshooting Penn State nine to three in the first half. Goalkeeper Josh Levine preserved the Lions’ first period shutout with three saves.

Rhode Island continued to press after the halftime break. Rams defender Tyler Dickson broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute, heading home midfielder Dominik Richter’s corner kick and giving his side a 1-0 lead.

The match was noticeably physical — Penn State committed 13 fouls to Rhode Island’s 11, and four players were cautioned with yellow cards.

Penn State created several chances in the final thirty minutes of the match, but shots from Callum Pritchatt and Jeremy Rafanello failed to hit the target.

The Nittany Lions drew a penalty kick in the 84th minute, but captain Aaron Molloy’s effort missed wide.

The Rams’ defense stifled several last-ditch attacking efforts from Penn State, holding on to win with a final score of 1-0.

Player of the Match

Tyler Dickson| Senior| Defender

Dickson’s 53rd minute header was the match’s only goal, and his backline shutout the Nittany Lions to preserve the Ram’s undefeated 3-0 season record.

What’s Next?

Penn State (1-2) hosts Oregon State Monday, September 3 at Jeffrey Field at 1 p.m.

