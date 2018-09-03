An Open Letter To Pitt Athletics: All The Reasons To Host A White Out Against Penn State

Although today is Labor Day, expect to see a whole lot of white clothes this weekend at Heinz Field.

Someone declaring this weekend’s game between Penn State and Pitt a White Out is inevitable. Whether at Beaver Stadium or on the road, impromptu White Outs have become a near-weekly occurrence during the last two seasons.

Maybe James Franklin will once again smash the White Out button and invite fans to wear “White Shirt, White Hat, White Shoes, White Pants (yes white pants).” Or perhaps Nittanyville will launch another grassroots campaign like it did for the matchup last year.

An unofficial Twitter account has even already made the initial proclamation.

It's time to start the movement RT to #WhiteoutHeinz next Saturday!!

Anyway, Pitt, a White Out is destined.

We think you should do what William Penn envisioned when he founded this great colony/commonwealth as a Quaker state of friendship. Let’s put our differences aside and #WhiteOutHeinz together as brethren united in allegiance to the Keystone State.

If you need any convincing beyond making William Penn proud, why don’t we review all the reasons both parties should work together for this one weekend…

You won’t know which team has more fans in attendance.

Here’s a quote from Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke this summer: “Obviously, there’s a lot of Penn State fans that are relatively close, so I’m sure there’s going to be a decent showing, but there’s no way to really tell, but I expect our Panthers to out-number and out-cheer Penn State.”

Many, assured that the “We Are” chants would stand out at Heinz Field, scoffed at this bold, yet ambiguous claim by Lyke. However, I have a proposition to make it work for her.

If everyone is wearing white, then we REALLY won’t be able to tell which team draws more fans (although the cheering may give it away).

You do the math, Heather.

White Outs at night >>>>

Nothing compares to what a White Out looks and sounds like at night. The contrast between the nighttime sky and an all-white crowd under the lights conjures up a magical excitement. Regardless of who you root for, it’s a sight to behold.

10/10, would recommend a nighttime White Out. We’ll even bring the shakers.

You’ll probably never get one at Beaver Stadium.

You only have one more chance to play in front of a whited-out crowd at Beaver Stadium in the near future. Unfortunately, Penn State has reserved that game for either Ohio State or Michigan every year since 2012, so don’t hold your breath while waiting for the invitation.

Beaver Stadium White Outs are unrivaled, but one at Heinz Field would certainly do the tradition justice and make for a great night in Pittsburgh. Just imagine the chance to share that experience with your compatriots.

You can team up with James Franklin for the first time ever…

Pat Narduzzi, it’s time to let bygones be bygones. Put your disdain for James Franklin to rest and leave the petty blows in 2017. He didn’t really mean it when he equated you to Akron.

Once you get past your differences, you’ll realize you actually have a lot in common. Or, at least one thing. You both love to tweet, so imagine the hype your #H2P hashtag could finally generate with the help of Big Bro and his 225,500 Twitter followers.

…and differentiate yourself from Akron in his mind.

Even if he actually did mean it when he said beating you “was just like beating Akron,” Franklin knows Akron wouldn’t host a White Out. Show him you’re better than a team that calls itself the Zips by giving him what he loves best: a good ol’ White Out.

Pittsburgh needs a bit more fashion pizzazz.

Pittsburgh is a great city for professional sports and bridges. But fashion? Not so much.

Here’s a review of a few headlines about the Steel City’s fashion struggles over the past decade:

Wearing white after Labor Day might just be the risk Yinzers need to take.

Your favorite bloggers can wear your favorite blog’s official hats and shirts and feel right at home when they venture out of their moms’ basements for the first time ever game.

