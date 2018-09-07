PSU news by
Penn State Football Calls For White Out

By Anthony Colucci
9/7/18 12:11 pm

It took until the day before and was announced a bit discreetly, but James Franklin wants a White Out for Penn State’s road game against Pitt at Heinz Field. The team’s official account tweeted a video Friday afternoon that advised fans to “Pack Your Travel Whites.”

If you haven’t left for the Steel City yet, throw your “White Shirt, White Hat, White Shoes, White Pants (yes white pants)” in your suitcase before you jump on I-99 and #WhiteOutHeinz.

In years past, Franklin has taken to Twitter to campaign for impromptu White Outs, especially in the weeks following his team’s miraculous and season-changing win against Ohio State in 2016.

Last year, he never directly asked for a White Out for the Pitt game. However, in the week leading up to it, he hinted that Penn State fans should break Labor Day fashion norms by wearing white to the game, which Penn State eventually won 33-14.

Your move, Pitt. Join the party.

