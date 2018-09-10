Overheard On Twitter: Penn State’s Flattening Of Pitt
Penn State made quick work of Pitt on Saturday night in a 51-6 win, only allowing the Panthers to reach the end zone once in the first quarter and shutting them out the rest of the matchup.
Although the game became fairly boring once it was clear that the Panthers would struggle to hold their own against the Nittany Lions, another battle was taking place on social media. Let’s take a look at how the Keystone Classic played out on both Twitter and pregame shows across the nation.
Before The Game
The morning of the game started off with none other than Michigan alumnus and Heisman Trophy award winner Desmond Howard picking Pitt over Penn State on ESPN’s College GameDay. Gutsy call, Des.
Keep in mind that this is the same guy who picked the Michigan Wolverines to win it all before Harbaugh’s week one loss to Notre Dame.
Howard wasn’t the only expert siding with the Panthers. This tweet from Mark May aged like a fine wine.
James Franklin said last season that the Pitt game is no different than a game against Akron. Pitt fans decided to play right into this narrative, further reminding us that this game was no more than a match up with our good old friends, the Zips.
During The Game
Plenty of the Penn State faithful decided to make the trip out to Pittsburgh. Pitt fans all made sure to greet them in their own unique way. Remember to respect your elders!
Penn State was up 14-6 coming out of the half, but from the looks of all those empty seats, it was as if the Pitt fans knew their team wouldn’t score a point in the second half — and that Penn State’s third string quarterback would throw for a touchdown.
Once the Pitt fans decided they had enough, Penn State fans created their own student section. Consider the state dominated.
After The Game
Pitt Football’s Twitter account went mysteriously quiet during the majority of the game, all up until this understatement of the night.
Overall, it was a great night for Penn State fans everywhere. And for Marcus Allen, it was another big win over
yellow Akron Pitt. The former Penn State safety had some fun with his Steelers teammate James Conner.
Even freshman running back Ricky Slade took some amusement out of one particular edit that shows James Franklin as Pat Narduzzi’s big brother.
And in the subtweet of the century, Lamont Wade responded to Narduzzi’s comments from earlier in the week.
“You don’t see him a whole lot. You don’t see him a lot out there,” the Pitt coach said of his former recruit.
This one speaks for itself:
