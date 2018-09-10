Overheard On Twitter: Penn State’s Flattening Of Pitt

Penn State made quick work of Pitt on Saturday night in a 51-6 win, only allowing the Panthers to reach the end zone once in the first quarter and shutting them out the rest of the matchup.

Although the game became fairly boring once it was clear that the Panthers would struggle to hold their own against the Nittany Lions, another battle was taking place on social media. Let’s take a look at how the Keystone Classic played out on both Twitter and pregame shows across the nation.

Before The Game

The morning of the game started off with none other than Michigan alumnus and Heisman Trophy award winner Desmond Howard picking Pitt over Penn State on ESPN’s College GameDay. Gutsy call, Des.

Week 2 #CFB Picks



Desmond Howard – Pitt



Owen – Penn State



Lee Corso – Penn State



Kirk Herbstreit – Penn State — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) September 8, 2018

Keep in mind that this is the same guy who picked the Michigan Wolverines to win it all before Harbaugh’s week one loss to Notre Dame.

Howard wasn’t the only expert siding with the Panthers. This tweet from Mark May aged like a fine wine.

Last year Coach Franklin said “it’s no big deal beating Pitt, it’s like beating Akron”, do you think any player or coach has forgotten that? Pitts going to win this game. #PSUvsPitt — Mark May (@mark_may) September 6, 2018

James Franklin said last season that the Pitt game is no different than a game against Akron. Pitt fans decided to play right into this narrative, further reminding us that this game was no more than a match up with our good old friends, the Zips.

Fans in the Pitt student section hold up an Akron Zips sign in front of Penn State as they warm up. Wonder why they would do that… pic.twitter.com/HTFjGIoeiN — Dave DiCello (@DaveDiCello) September 8, 2018

During The Game

Plenty of the Penn State faithful decided to make the trip out to Pittsburgh. Pitt fans all made sure to greet them in their own unique way. Remember to respect your elders!

You know it’s a true rivalry when a 70-year old woman in a Pitt hat who looks like my dear grandmother offers a high five, takes it back, and tells me to suck her dick. — Kevin Horne (@KevinHornePSU) September 9, 2018

Penn State was up 14-6 coming out of the half, but from the looks of all those empty seats, it was as if the Pitt fans knew their team wouldn’t score a point in the second half — and that Penn State’s third string quarterback would throw for a touchdown.

What happened Pitt? Down a couple TDs and a lot of empty seats all of a sudden… pic.twitter.com/UZ2OpZd0Kp — Dave Skutnik (@DaveSkutnik) September 9, 2018

Once the Pitt fans decided they had enough, Penn State fans created their own student section. Consider the state dominated.

Penn State fans draping their banner near the Nittany Lions' bench. pic.twitter.com/8o8hV9nS10 — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 9, 2018

After The Game

Pitt Football’s Twitter account went mysteriously quiet during the majority of the game, all up until this understatement of the night.

Not our night. Pitt opens ACC play next Saturday against Georgia Tech at Heinz Field with a 12:30 p.m. kickoff. — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) September 9, 2018

Overall, it was a great night for Penn State fans everywhere. And for Marcus Allen, it was another big win over yellow Akron Pitt. The former Penn State safety had some fun with his Steelers teammate James Conner.

Marcus Allen watching the game with James Conner is a mood pic.twitter.com/bJyGAdyGRA — jas (@j_a155) September 9, 2018

Even freshman running back Ricky Slade took some amusement out of one particular edit that shows James Franklin as Pat Narduzzi’s big brother.

And in the subtweet of the century, Lamont Wade responded to Narduzzi’s comments from earlier in the week.

“You don’t see him a whole lot. You don’t see him a lot out there,” the Pitt coach said of his former recruit.

This one speaks for itself:

See me now pic.twitter.com/MInk1jVAg6 — LaMont Wade (@Goony_38) September 10, 2018

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)