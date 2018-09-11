PSU news by
Penn State Graduate Killed In Single Army Vehicle Accident

U.S. Army
By Anthony Colucci
9/11/18 12:59 pm

A Penn State alumnus died in a single tactical vehicle accident last Friday while stationed in the United States as an Army Ranger and platoon leader.

First Lieutenant Connor Bednarzyk, a 2015 Penn State graduate, had been assigned to Fort Benning, GA when he was killed last week, according to a release from the U.S. Army.

Bednarzyk was a member of ROTC at Penn State, where he graduated with a degree in information sciences and technology.  He then served three years in the Army and earned many honors, including the Ranger Tab, Army Achievement Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Lieutenant Colonel Michael Klopper said in the release that Bednarzyk will be remembered as “an amazing Ranger, leader, and friend.”

“He was known throughout the Battalion for his caring and positive attitude. He will be missed by all,” Klopper said.

“This is sad news for the Penn State community,” Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers said. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends as they mourn the tragic death of Connor, who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. He was respected and admired, and his loss is deeply felt. We offer our heartfelt sympathy.”

