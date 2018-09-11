THON To Hold Fundraiser With New York Jets

THON will once again fundraise with the New York Jets this season as the team donates a portion of ticket proceeds from its matchup against the Houston Texans on Saturday, December 15 at MetLife Stadium.

Though former Nittany Lions quarterback Christian Hackenberg is no longer with the Jets, this year’s fundraiser will no doubt be successful thanks to the support of Penn Staters and alumni from New York and New Jersey.

The game falls conveniently on the Saturday after finals week, perfect for those traveling home for winter break who need their football fix between the regular college season and bowl games.

Tickets for the game (including all fees) start at $42.55 for the upper level corner/endzone of MetLife Stadium. Mezzanine tickets cost $74.47, lower endzone tickets cost $90.43, and tickets for the MetLife 50 Club cost $308.51. Each ticket includes a $10 donation to THON.

You can purchase your tickets online — the site even includes a handy dandy tracker to see how much has been donated to THON through the ticket sales.

THON will announce its 2019 theme at Penn State’s Homecoming parade on Friday, October 12. We dance in 157!

