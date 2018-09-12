Food Truck Fiesta Returns As Creative THON Fundraiser
For the second consecutive year, an assortment of food trucks will bless the parking lots of the Dorito Church for one of the first big THON fundraisers of the year. The Food Truck Fiesta will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 14.
The event is hosted by Apollo, a special interest THON organization, and more than 2,000 people attended last year. Ten food trucks will set up shop at the church, offering a wide variety of cuisine ranging from grilled cheese to ribs and pulled pork.
Here’s the full list of food trucks that will be at the event this year:
- Grilled Cheese Café: Specializes in grilled cheese, but also serves soups, fry bread, and fruit pies
- Brazilian Munchies: Traditional Brazilian snacks & meals including beef stew, cheese puffs, deep-fried chicken bites, and churros
- Pretzel Spot: Carlisle, PA-based pretzel truck
- Doan’s Bones: Ribs, pulled pork, and brisket with non-red meat options like grilled chicken and fish
- Salsa’s Food on the Go: Quesadillas and burritos
- Miller’s Tropical Sno: “Creative flavors” of shaved ice
- World’s Fare Catering: Diverse range of meals from gyros to burritos
- Duck Donuts: Endless combinations of fresh doughnuts
- Happy Dishes: Comfort & soul food
- Rosie’s Pierogies: State College-based Pierogies & Haluski
In addition to the food, there will be live music throughout the event. You can find full details about the event on the Food Truck Fiesta website.
Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)
Comments