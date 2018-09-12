Food Truck Fiesta Returns As Creative THON Fundraiser

For the second consecutive year, an assortment of food trucks will bless the parking lots of the Dorito Church for one of the first big THON fundraisers of the year. The Food Truck Fiesta will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 14.

The event is hosted by Apollo, a special interest THON organization, and more than 2,000 people attended last year. Ten food trucks will set up shop at the church, offering a wide variety of cuisine ranging from grilled cheese to ribs and pulled pork.

Here’s the full list of food trucks that will be at the event this year:

Grilled Cheese Café: Specializes in grilled cheese, but also serves soups, fry bread, and fruit pies

Brazilian Munchies: Traditional Brazilian snacks & meals including beef stew, cheese puffs, deep-fried chicken bites, and churros

Pretzel Spot: Carlisle, PA-based pretzel truck

Doan’s Bones: Ribs, pulled pork, and brisket with non-red meat options like grilled chicken and fish

Salsa’s Food on the Go: Quesadillas and burritos

Miller’s Tropical Sno: “Creative flavors” of shaved ice

World’s Fare Catering: Diverse range of meals from gyros to burritos

Duck Donuts: Endless combinations of fresh doughnuts

Happy Dishes: Comfort & soul food

Rosie’s Pierogies: State College-based Pierogies & Haluski

In addition to the food, there will be live music throughout the event. You can find full details about the event on the Food Truck Fiesta website.



